Weber State basketball: New Mexico wing transfer Tavian Percy commits to Wildcats

Weber State men's basketball added its eighth commitment to its 2020 class Wednesday when University of New Mexico player Tavian Percy announced he will transfer to WSU.
Percy is a 6-foot-6 wing player from Miami, Florida, who spent two seasons at New Mexico and will have two seasons to play at Weber State.
Percy appeared in 46 games for the Lobos. He averaged 10.5 minutes per game as a sophomore, shooting 9 of 15 (60%) overall and 6 of 14 (42.9%) from the 3-point line in a limited role.
He is also the seventh transfer and fifth from another Division I program to join the Wildcats for the 2020-21 season.
COMMITTED!!💜 @WeberStateMBB pic.twitter.com/gxk0f3rZI1— Tavian K. Percy (@tavianpercy) June 3, 2020
This story will be updated.