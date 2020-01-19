Weber State men's basketball looks to win two straight games against Division I opponents for the first time this season as it takes on Portland State at 8 p.m. MST Monday in the revamped Stott Center.
The Wildcats (6-11, 2-4 Big Sky) enter the matchup after grinding to a 76-68 overtime win at Idaho State on Thursday, a game that saw the return of wing/forward Kham Davis after missing four games due to a knee injury.
Jerrick Harding, who leads the Big Sky in scoring at 20.5 points per game, played at his most back-to-form level after recovering from injuries in scoring 28 points, which included a variety of tough buckets in key situations.
It probably serves WSU well that it had Saturday off from game action as Cody John played all 45 minutes in Thursday's game in Pocatello, with Harding and Michal Kozak each logging 43 minutes.
Portland State (9-10, 3-4) outlasted Idaho State on Saturday night in an 82-76 decision.
The extra time off following overtime at ISU may also help in the event Weber State plays its fourth consecutive overtime game at Portland State. The Wildcats have won overtime games of 96-93, 95-86 and 95-88 in games at the Stott Center since 2017. The 2018 and 2019 contests both came after Weber State had gone to overtime in its previous game.
The Vikings continue their distinct style under third-year coach Barret Peery. Its tenets: full-court trap defense, pressure the ball in the half court and try to speed opponents up, and a relentless crashing of the offensive glass. After leading the country in offensive rebounding percentage last season, PSU is currently 10th nationally this season.
Junior guard Holland Woods is still the straw that stirs the drink for Peery's system. He's averaging 18.3 points (fourth in the Big Sky), 5.4 assists (third) and 1.8 steals (third) per game.
Matt Hauser leads PSU in 3-point shooting but did not play Saturday against ISU due to a persisting ankle injury.
Portland State is also rather experienced. After the junior Woods — who has played in 84 of a possible 85 games in his career, starting 75 of them — the Vikings get big contributions from seniors Hauser, Sal Nuhu, Rashaad Goolsby, Alonzo Walker and Lamar Hamrick. Junior Markus Golder rounds out PSU's main rotation, which totals five seniors and two juniors.
Nuhu, hampered by injury but on the court Saturday, blocks more than two shots per game. Goolsby (3.1) and Walker (2.5), the latter an Idaho State transfer, are first and fourth in the conference in offensive rebounds per game.
Hauser is a key scorer when healthy, averaging 15.3 points per contest. The rest of the players in the core rotation average between nine and six points per night.
PSU is solid offensively mostly because it takes care of the ball, coming in top 50 nationally in turnover percentage. That, combined with the offensive rebounding prowess, means the Vikings get a lot of shots up each night.
Despite the Vikings' pressure, they don't force turnovers at a notable rate and opponents shoot 55% from 2-point range against them. Weber State is 10th and PSU 11th (last) in defensive efficiency during conference games, meaning the last three contests in Portland that saw each team score at least 86 points might see another repeat Monday.