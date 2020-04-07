Like most every athlete, University of Florida big man Dontay Bassett is mostly stuck as he finishes his bachelor's degree. That means, despite entering the transfer portal three weeks ago to find a new team for his final season of college basketball, he wasn't able to make any campus visits to make his choice due to recruiting restrictions related to the new coronavirus pandemic.
Still, Bassett felt comfortable making his choice Tuesday when he committed to Weber State.
"I’ve been in college for four years so I know what college life is like. All the other parts beside basketball didn’t mean that much to me because I’m there for a year, so I was worried about the basketball aspect," Bassett told the Standard-Examiner. "I was pretty comfortable deciding without the visit, I feel like it was a good decision in my heart and in my head. I imagine it would be harder right now for a high school senior trying to decide a school without a visit.
"I formed a great relationship with coach (Randy) Rahe and coach (Dave) Marek. I felt like it was a comfortable spot."
Bassett is a 6-foot-9, 236-pound forward from Oakland, California, who was a three-star prospect out of high school. After redshirting in his first season, he appeared in 77 games with three starts over three seasons with the Gators, averaging nine minutes per appearance.
He played in about half of Florida's games this season due to injury, according to GatorsWire, but now stands to anchor a Weber State team that's becoming more veteran by the week.
"I don’t feel like I have anything to prove, I just want to win," he said. "I want to be conference champions and go to the NCAA Tournament. That’s my goal. I’m just going to come in, play hard as hell and just win."
With gyms and weight rooms closed essentially nationwide, Bassett says he usually goes for a morning run, lifts some weights he has at his apartment, and also recently bought a bicycle so he can get more cardio work and spend more time outside.
Weber State will have more new players this season than returning players, a prospect for which Bassett feels prepared. Of 10 Gators to see action in more than two games in the 2019-20 season, one was a senior, one was a junior (Bassett), and eight were sophomores or freshmen. Florida was the sixth least-experienced team in the country last season, according to Ken Pomeroy.
"I have experience being around a new team that had just been put together. So I feel like I can bring leadership that way ... and make that transition smoother," he said.
Bassett joins senior graduate transfer and guard Isiah Brown of Grand Canyon, and junior college guard Zahir Porter, as current WSU commitments for the 2020-21 season. A busy recruiting season will bring at least four more additional commitments. Of nine players currently set to return or committed as newcomers, four are seniors, one is a junior, and four are sophomores.
Bassett is likely to see time at forward and center for the Wildcats. He says his energy is one of his biggest trademarks as a player.
"I think I have a high motor, I play hard, I try to outwork my opponent every time down the floor. I can rebound the ball, play defense, shoot elbow jumpers, step out and shoot the 3 a little," he said. "Coaches want to help develop my game, a little more polish, and develop a better back-to-the-basket game."
He says he's looking forward to a new experience in mountain terrain, to learn from people and make new connections.
"I can’t wait to get over there and start putting work in so we can have a great season," Bassett said.