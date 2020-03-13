The first step in the offseason process for Weber State men’s basketball came into place with the first commitment of the 2020 recruiting class.
Zahir Porter, a 6-foot-6 guard from Independence Community College in Kansas, tweeted his commitment to Weber State on Friday.
Committed💜 #GoWildcats pic.twitter.com/kxEdjpYkK6— Zahir Porter (@iamzporter) March 13, 2020
Porter chose Weber State over Portland State and WAC power New Mexico State, among other offers.
"I'm blessed to be able to play at the highest level possible," Porter wrote in his tweet, while thanking former, current and future coaches for help during the process.
The junior-to-be averaged 10.1 points and 3.0 rebounds in 18.2 minutes per game as a sophomore for the Pirates.
Porter is a native of New Rochelle, New York, an area just north of the Bronx. As a freshman, he played at the New York Institute of Technology where he averaged 12.2 points per game. He shot 33.5% from the 3-point line across two junior college seasons.
Porter shot 41% from the 3-point line as a high school senior at Our Savior Lutheran School in the Bronx.
Upon signing him out of high school, NYIT coach Kevin Hamilton called Porter “a very solid 3-point shooter and extremely athletic” and that he “plays over the rim.”
A highlight video from his freshman season shows Porter as a long, athletic guard with an ability to challenge for rebounds and enough ball-handling skills to get to the rim.
Weber State entered the offseason with three known open scholarships after the graduations of Jerrick Harding and Cody John, and the transfer of Caleb Nero — while other change remains possible.
WSU currently has other offers out to sophomore guard Tahlik Chavez, a Garden City Community College (Kansas) guard who scored 20 points per game as a freshman, as well as Polk State (Florida) wing player Clarence Jackson. Each hold scores of mid-major offers.
WSU also has its hat in the ring for local prep star Dallin Hall, the prodigious guard who led Fremont High to this year's Utah 6A state championship — a class of 2020 recruit who intends to serve a two-year mission.
This story will be updated with comments from Porter about his decision.