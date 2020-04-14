Weber State basketball recruiting: LMU guard transfer Seikou Sisoho Jawara commits to Wildcats

Weber State men’s basketball added depth to its guard line ahead of the 2020-21 season with another commitment from a Division I transfer.
Seikou Sisoho Jawara, a 6-foot-3 guard from Loyola Marymount, committed to the Wildcats on Tuesday.
Sisoho Jawara, a left-handed guard from Spain, played in 28 games as a freshman at LMU, starting 14 and averaging 15.8 minutes per appearance. He averaged 4.3 points per game and shot 33.3% from the 3-point line.
Sisoho Jawara has three seasons left to play. For now, it seems he'd be planning to sit out a season as required by NCAA transfer rules but, according to an April 10 report from ESPN, the NCAA is planning a vote on May 20 that could change transfer rules. The proposed change would allow players transferring between Division I schools for the first time to play immediately, and it would go into effect immediately. If that passes, Sisoho Jawara would be eligible to play the 2020-21 season.
His top performance of his freshman season came against Grambling, totaling 13 points, three assists and three steals in 23 minutes.
Sisoho Jawara is the sixth commitment to the 2020 class and is the fourth transferring from a Division I school.