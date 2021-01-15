When Weber State men's basketball takes the floor Saturday afternoon, it will end a calendar run of having played one game in the last 23 days.
Because Weber State had two consecutive conference series cancellations stacked against it, followed by a scheduled bye week, coaches again reached into the well of nonconference possibilities to keep the Wildcats on the court.
A Jan. 2 win against Utah Valley kept the wheels somewhat greased and, two weeks later, WSU hosts Yellowstone Christian College on Saturday and Tarleton State on Sunday. Both are first-time opponents. Fans are not allowed at either game.
SUNDAY: TARLETON STATE
Tarleton State is a Division I newcomer from Stephenville, Texas, that joined the WAC this season. The Texans went a full month between games before opening WAC play with a 75-72 loss at Grand Canyon on Jan. 8.
As of this writing, Tarleton (2-4) was preparing for its two-game WAC series at Cal Baptist this weekend, still seeking its first Division I win.
In four Division I losses to Ken Pomeroy top-140 teams, Jonathan Jackson and Freddy Hicks have proven adept at drawing fouls (each draw nearly six fouls per game), leading Tarleton to the sixth-highest free-throw rate in the country.
The Texans are inefficient offensively in DI games — 297th nationally on 2-pointers (44.7%), 248th in free-throw percentage (67.4%), nearly last in the country in turnover rate, and a high percentage of shots blocked (12.2%, 323rd nationally).
Some weaknesses will collide with Weber's strengths. Tarleton is 343rd nationally in the rate at which they send opponents to the free-throw line; WSU is 44th nationally in getting to the line and 51st in free-throw percentage (75.2%).
Montre Gipson leads Tarleton in scoring at 16 points per game, shooting 47.1% from the 3-point line. Tahj Small pitches in 10.8 points per contest and the aforementioned Jackson adds 10.2.
The game tips at 7 p.m., airing on Pluto TV 1054 and 103.1 FM.
SATURDAY: YELLOWSTONE CHRISTIAN
To counteract the long layoff and to get players on the court in a game situation, the lowly NCCAA team from Billings, Montana, comes to Ogden with previous 40- and 60-point losses to other Big Sky teams on its schedule.
It's not an ideal opponent, but neither is playing one game in 23 days. Many possible nonconference opponents prefer, either from coaches or by direction of administrators, to limit travel to bus rides if possible, or affordable, quick trips during the pandemic.
So before Tarleton State gets to Ogden, the Wildcats will tip off against the Centurions at 2 p.m. Saturday, airing on Pluto TV 1054 and 103.1 FM.
Expect Weber State to play its full complement of 12 available scholarship players with a somewhat even minutes distribution. Newly eligible sophomore Darweshi Hunter should get his first extended run of the season. The shooting guard who averaged 20.7 points per game as a freshman at Division II Central State could provide a scoring boost to WSU's bench unit as the Wildcats hopefully enter a swing of conference games next week.