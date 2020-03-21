This is part four in a four-part Weber State basketball offseason series.
With the 2019-20 campaign complete for Weber State men’s basketball, it’s time to look at the numbers for the season that was and what's ahead for the Wildcats.
2019-20 REVIEW
Final record: 12-20
Final Ken Pomeroy rating: 273 (of 353) — 14th of 14 in Randy Rahe era
Best wins (by KenPom rating): Montana (137), Southern Utah x2 (161)
Randy Rahe: 278-173 (.616) in 14 seasons
SEASON LEADERS (per game)
Points: Jerrick Harding, 22.2
Rebounds: Michal Kozak, 5.6
Assists: Harding, 2.2
Blocks: Dima Zdor, 1.1
Steals: Judah Jordan, 1.2
SINGLE-GAME BESTS
Points: 44, Harding
Rebounds: 18, Kozak and Zdor
Assists: 6, Jordan and KJ Cunningham
Blocks: 7, Kozak
Steals: 5, Jordan
DEPARTING PLAYERS
Jerrick Harding: The nifty lefty leaves Weber State with three top scoring records: career points (2,266), single-game points (46) and Dee Events Center single-game points (44). His career points-per-game average (18.6) is ninth on WSU's career leaderboard. Running through more career marks, Harding finishes first in career free-throw percentage (86.9), second in made field goals (790), third in made free throws (473), fifth in steals (130), sixth in made 3-pointers (213) and eighth in games (122) and starts (93).
Cody John: John averaged just less than 15 points per game in each of his last two seasons. He leaves Weber State ranked 14th in career scoring with 1,354 points. He's fifth in career games played (129) and ninth in starts (91).
Brenden Morris: Morris worked as a rare five-year walk-on and earned praise from coaches and teammates for his hard work and dedication to the program.
Transfers: Sophomore guard Israel Barnes, sophomore forward Bouki Diakite and freshman guard Austin Galuppo all entered the transfer portal and will leave the program.
2020-21 QUICK GLANCE
As Weber State targets transfers and junior college players, the list of seniors and incoming players will change. As of this writing, here are next season's known seniors and incoming players:
SENIORS
Michal Kozak: Kozak played in all 32 games last season — he and Cody John were the only players to do so — while averaging 8.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game. A steady presence at the forward spot, he's played 96 games at WSU and stands to finish in the top 10 in career games. He also has 80 blocks, currently 10th all-time at WSU; a similar season as his sophomore and junior years would push him to fifth all-time in that category.
Kham Davis: Davis was WSU's best perimeter defender last season, though he played only 12 games healthy before suffering a dislocated kneecap that caused him to miss four games and hindered him for the remaining 16. He shot 33.7% from 3, averaging 6.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game.
INCOMING PLAYERS
Zahir Porter: Porter is a 6-foot-6 wing player joining WSU from Independence Community College in Kansas. The New York native and junior-to-be chose Weber State over Portland State, WAC power New Mexico State, Texas State and Florida International, averaging 10.1 points and 3.0 rebounds last season.
SCHEDULE
Weber State's known nonconference opponents for next season are as follows:
HOME: Two home games against Mountain West teams in Utah State and Fresno State, plus a home contest with Utah Valley, are ahead — a welcome upgrade to the home slate from last season. Fresno has been on tap to play in Ogden for two seasons but has rescheduled; this should be the season it finally happens.
ROAD: No known road games.
NEUTRAL: Weber State's series with BYU is likely to resume its home-home-neutral setup next season, even with the end of the Beehive Classic, by picking back up with a game at Vivint Smart Home Arena.
WSU is also slated to play in the Paradise Jam, a tournament in the U.S. Virgin Islands it first played in during the 2015-16 season, over the weekend of Nov. 20-23. Other participants in the 2020 Paradise Jam are Bradley, Buffalo, Cleveland State, Colorado State, FIU, Long Beach and St. Bonaventure.