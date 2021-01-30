After leading the entire way in an 81-56 win Thursday, Weber State men's basketball fell behind 7-0 early in its second game against Idaho.
But Isiah Brown hit a pair of 3-pointers, Zahir Porter connected from deep and an 11-0 run gave way to an extended 26-7 advantage for the visitors for a 26-14 lead with 10 minutes left in the first half.
From there Weber State led by as much as 22, never by less than 10, and put away Idaho 81-62 for a road sweep Saturday afternoon at Memorial Gymnasium.
Seikou Sisoho Jawara led Weber State (9-4, 4-2 Big Sky) with a career-high 23 points, shooting 10 of 15 overall and 3 of 5 from deep.
Sisoho Jawara paired with Dontay Bassett to beat up the Vandals (0-13, 0-10) as the senior big man totaled 15 points, eight rebounds, four assists, three blocks, two steals and shot 8 of 8 from the foul line in 29 minutes.
"He was a warrior today. He loves to play, he loves to compete. He's a great teammate. He's our best talker on defense," WSU head coach Randy Rahe said about Bassett. "This kind of game was coming, you could see it. It wasn't just the points, it was his defense. His defense was outstanding in the second half."
All five WSU starters scored in double figures. Brown had a hot first half and finished with 14 points, Porter cooled in the second but tipped in a missed free throw to reach double figures and finished with 13 points, and Cody Carlson added 11 points and five rebounds.
Weber State assisted on 18 of 29 field goals and shot 29 of 55 (52.7%) for the game, including 10 of 21 (47.6%) from the 3-point line.
"That's what happens when you move the ball," Rahe said. "Our go-to guy is ball movement. Our go-to guy is the open guy. That's what we've been stressing, and we're starting to get that ... the guys are really doing a great job at sharing it."
The Wildcats blistered Idaho with the ball in the first half by shooting 7 of 12 from deep and went up 34-20 on a Carlson trey with 7:29 left.
The Vandals battled and shot 14 of 25 in the first half, working post men Tanner Christensen and Scott Blakney into looks at the rim, but committed 10 turnovers in the half to sink the hot shooting effort. WSU led 45-35 at the break.
Gabe Quinnett shot well again for Idaho, going 3 of 4 from deep in the first half and finishing with 13 points to lead his team.
WSU forced nine more turnovers in the second frame and cut off Idaho's efficient scoring. The Wildcats started the second half with an 8-0 run on four buckets at the rim, all assisted, capped by a Bassett dunk.
"We were scoring the ball but we weren't stopping them," Rahe said. "We needed to get our pressure back up and our energy up a little ... we were playing hard the first half, I kind of liked our juice, but we just weren't quite as active. That was a big key to the second half, starting it with our defense."
In one six-minute stretch, WSU missed seven straight field goals and Idaho cut it to 58-48 on a 3 from Hunter-Jack Madden, but the Wildcats ended the run. Sisoho Jawara canned a 3-pointer and Bassett missed a flying dunk attempt while fouled, made his free throws, then hit a 3 on the next possession to make it 66-50 with 6:40 left.
Michal Kozak scored WSU's only bench buckets, totaling five points, three rebounds and three assists in 17 minutes. Dillon Jones added three assists and two rebounds.
Weber State returns home for a scheduled two-game set against league-leading Montana State (9-3, 6-0) on Feb. 4 and 6. MSU was off this week as its series with Montana was canceled due to COVID-19 issues with the Griz. WSU is the only team in the Big Sky yet to play a two-game home conference series.