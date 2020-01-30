When Southern Utah opened the game 3 of 19 from the field, Weber State men's basketball built an 11-point lead. But the Thunderbirds used a 10-2 run to make it a four-point game late in the first half.
Out of halftime, Weber State ran Cody John off a pair of screens for a straightaway 3-pointer. He buried it, and WSU was off and running in a game it led for nearly 36 minutes.
Jerrick Harding scored 27 points, John added 22 and the Wildcats beat up an ice-cold Southern Utah squad for a 75-65 win Thursday night in Cedar City.
"Our guys were patient, we took the shots that were open, we played really smart and ended up shooting (56%)," WSU head coach Randy Rahe said. "We ran that play for Cody on the first play of the second half, he made that 3 and that jumpstarted him. I thought both (he and Harding) played terrific tonight."
SUU (12-8, 5-4 Big Sky) guard Harrison Butler hit a rare 3-pointer for the homestanding Thunderbirds to close a 10-2 run, making it 52-48 with seven minutes left. WSU (8-13, 4-6) was scoring enough to win but, against the league's best statistical defense, the threat of a game-turning cold spell is always present.
Harding didn't wilt in crunch time. The senior guard scored 11 of Weber's next 13 points over a stretch of 4 1/2 minutes to put the game away, all in vintage Harding form.
A long stepback 2-pointer quelled the SUU run. He ran into a crossover move to pull up from 3 and hit. After four free-throws mixed in, he drove and flipped in a tough rim look.
When Harding was done, Weber led 65-53 with 2:15 left.
That lead ballooned as large as 70-53 as Southern Utah played the foul game but couldn't score to cut it closer.
After Weber pulled its starters — playing Judah Jordan for the first time in the night as well as walk-on forward Brenden Morris — SUU kept its starters on the floor, pressing and fouling.
The T-Birds were 4 of 23 from the 3-point line before Dre Marin connected from deep with 8 seconds left, his team got a steal off the press, and Cam Oluyitan hit another 3 just before the buzzer.
Oluyitan, SUU's leading scorer, had two points on 1-of-8 shooting before the garbage-time bucket.
"I thought our defense in the first half was outstanding ... the kids really handled the game plan well," Rahe said. "I thought those guys did a great job protecting the basket, they were hesitant to dive in there much."
SUU didn't help itself at the foul line, shooting 3 of 7 during Weber's decisive late run and 9 of 18 overall.
Andre Adams found some success inside for the T-Birds, scoring 17 points on 11 shots. But Weber's bigger lineup of Davis at the 3-guard, Kozak at forward, and Tim Fuller and Dima Zdor splitting time at center pestered the paint.
Fuller and Zdor each totaled three blocks in the first half and all seven of Weber's swats came before halftime, which seemed to cause SUU some hesitation taking the ball inside. John Knight III, Southern Utah's dynamic, slashing guard, scored three points and was 0 of 4 from the field.
Fuller finished with 11 points and nine rebounds. John's 22 points came on a 7-of-9 shooting mark, making three of Weber's five 3-pointers. Harding added six rebounds and three assists to his 27 points.
Weber shot 14 of 19 from the free-throw line, including 10 of 12 in the final 3 minutes.
WSU is now 4-6 in conference play after two consecutive wins. With SUU favored by 8.5 points in sportsbooks and, according to Ken Pomeroy, by 14 at an 89% probability, the road win appears the most impressive on WSU's resume so far.
"We're finally able to play bigger like I wanted to quite awhile ago. Dima's kind of got his head right ... he's ready to go," Rahe said. "Now that we have Kham back ... it gives us really good rim protection, our defense has got a lot better and our rebounding is a lot better."
WSU moves on to play Northern Colorado (13-7, 6-3) on Saturday, who defeated Idaho State by 16 on Thursday.
In the final Big Sky matchup Thursday, Portland State (11-12, 5-6) led Montana (11-10, 7-3) by as much as 22 in a home win, flattening the conference standings at the midway point. Holland Woods scored 39 points and shot 21 of 21 from the foul line.