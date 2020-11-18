Weber State basketball: Senior big man Cody Carlson granted waiver to play immediately

OGDEN — Weber State men's basketball and big man Cody Carlson each got some good news Wednesday, and it was the same news: the senior has been granted a waiver for immediate eligibility and can play this season for the Wildcats, head coach Randy Rahe told the Standard-Examiner.
The 6-foot-10 transfer from Division II Concordia-St. Paul (Minnesota) originally planned to sit out and use this season for individual development. Now, both he and WSU have welcome flexibility for the next two seasons.
"We are really excited for Cody to receive his waiver and very thankful to Concordia University and to the NCAA for supporting him," Rahe said. "He will add good depth to our front court this season."
Carlson played 84 games in three seasons at Concordia, starting 56. He started all 27 games as a junior, averaging 12.3 points and 5.9 rebounds in 25 minutes per game, shooting 38.2% from the 3-point line.
In the mix at center, he joins Dontay Bassett, a graduate transfer from Florida, and Nzekwesi, while also adding depth to Michal Kozak and Donatas Kupsas at the forward spot.
Because of eligibility policies issued by the NCAA due to the coronavirus pandemic, Carlson can play now and still opt to return for the 2021-22 season as a senior.
Carlson, a Minnesota native, committed to Weber State in August after about a week in the transfer portal. He said he chose WSU over interest from 15 Division I teams, including top pursuits from Western Kentucky, Chattanooga, St. Bonaventure and Southern Utah.
Carlson is the 12th of 13 scholarship players to be eligible this season after fellow non-graduate transfers David Nzekwesi (Denver), Tavian Percy (New Mexico) and Seikou Sisoho Jawara (Loyola Marymount) all previously obtained waivers to play. A waiver request for Darweshi Hunter, a sophomore shooting guard who transferred from Division II Central State (Ohio), is still pending.