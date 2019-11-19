OGDEN — Weber State men's basketball began Tuesday with its game against West Coast Baptist as a foregone conclusion but, for a team averaging 45 points per game, it was a much-needed night to run tweaked offensive sets and see the ball go in the hoop.
The Wildcats saw the ball go in the hoop at an unprecedented rate, setting three single-game school records by defeating their non-Division I foes 130-50 at the Dee Events Center.
"It was just good for us to get some rhythm together, have a chance to kind of jell as a team," freshman forward Tim Fuller said. "We knew what kind of game it would be going into it, so take this for what it is, but it was good for us."
When KJ Cunningham threw to Fuller for a transition layup and WSU's final points, it set a new single-game record for points at 130, breaking a mark of 128 previously reached twice. The 80-point win shattered the previous record for margin of victory (71) and the Wildcats shot 48 of 64 which, at 75%, broke the previous single-game field goal percentage record of 70%.
Only one of Weber's field goals came from outside the paint but inside the 3-point line. It was a long 2 from Jerrick Harding with his feet on the 3-point line.
Harding scored a team-high 23 points on just 10 field-goal attempts in 18 minutes, playing his second game after returning from injury.
"It felt very good," Harding said. "I finally got my rhythm back, I feel like. Last game I was a little too anxious and I feel like tonight, everything just came to me and I depended on my teammates."
The Wildcats racked up 68 first-half points and shot 31 of 33 on 2-pointers for the game, assisting on 29 of 48 total field goals. WSU shot 17 of 31 from deep.
Weber used its third different starting lineup in three games, starting KJ Cunningham, Harding, Cody John, Kham Davis and Dima Zdor.
Head coach Randy Rahe said coaches spent the last week implementing some new packages to help his players be more aggressive offensively.
"The guys did a good job with the new stuff that we added," Rahe said. "The whole key to our offense is pace. We talked all week about we're going to run this action with our hair on fire. We're a fast team and we've got to run our stuff fast, run our stuff hard, and then read the looks as you're going ... we've got to get to that point. I thought our pace was pretty good."
All 11 scholarship players available played and scored. That included the debut of sophomore forward Bouki Diakite, who played six minutes, scoring two points and dishing an assist. He scored on a fadeaway floater that began just inside the paint. Walk-on senior Brenden Morris scored five points on a dunk and a 3-pointer.
Fuller added 18 points, Israel Barnes scored 15, and a trio of Davis, Zdor and Austin Galuppo each scored 12.
Judah Jordan dished a team-high six assists, John had five and Galuppo had four.
West Coast Baptist hung within shouting distance through part of the first half thanks to Chris Lako, who scored 14 points in the opening frame. Lako hit a stepback 3 to make it 20-12 with 12:15 left in the first half.
Jordan then blocked a 3-pointer, threw downcourt to Galuppo who lobbed to Fuller for a dunk. That started what became a 48-14 run to end the half for a 68-26 halftime mark.
Harding started the second half with a driving bucket and two consecutive 3-pointers to make it 76-26, putting the aforementioned records within reach.
Weber State now prepares for the Gulf Coast Showcase beginning Monday, playing three games in three days in Estero, Florida. That begins with Wright State at 3 p.m. Monday.