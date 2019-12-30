OGDEN — A missed free throw returned the ball to Idaho in a one-point game with 15 seconds left, and it felt like a familiar place for a shorthanded Weber State men's basketball squad.
Down two more starters — senior guard Jerrick Harding and junior guard/forward Kham Davis, both injured in the final minute of Saturday's game — the Wildcats needed one more stop to get its first win of the Big Sky schedule.
Idaho senior Trevon Allen maneuvered left and rose for a long jumper from the wing, true the whole way but hitting the back iron. The ensuing rebound caromed around the flailing arms of both teams trying secure a possible game-winning play, eventually landing with Vandal wing Chance Garvin near the 3-point line. His long try was no good and time expired.
Weber State players sprinted to their bench to meet an exuberant Randy Rahe with a 69-68 win in hand Monday night at the Dee Events Center.
"It was huge, I was excited for our guys. These guys work their butts off," Rahe said. "For us to come in here without Jerrick and Kham ... it's a great win under the circumstances.
"We came back yesterday, kids knew we were going to be shorthanded and they went right to work. They locked in on what we had to do."
In a game of runs, Weber State — starting KJ Cunningham, Cody John, Israel Barnes, Michal Kozak and Tim Fuller, the team's ninth different starting lineup in 13 games — got an early spark from the sophomore Barnes, who had seen his minutes dwindle before injuries placed him in Monday's starting role.
Barnes fired a pair of entry passes to Fuller for buckets at the rim, and later scored while being fouled to lead Weber to an early 9-0 advantage.
"Just keep believing, that's all I've been doing this whole year," Barnes said. "It hasn't been an ideal year for me but it's been a great challenge and God has blessed me throughout it. So I just knew I'd come in, do what I have to do, whatever it takes to win and do it for the team.
"We played good as a team. We were all in tune."
WSU wouldn't score for the next 11 minutes, taking care of the ball — the 'Cats had only two first-half turnovers — but missing 18 straight field goal attempts.
But defense helped Weber State (5-8, 1-1 Big Sky) limit the damage. When Austin Galuppo canned a corner 3-pointer with 6:50 left in the half to end the cold spell, Idaho (4-9, 0-2) only led 18-12.
That began a 14-2 run in which Kozak hit a pair of 3-pointers, and Fuller and Dima Zdor each scored at the rim while being fouled. Despite the epic drought, Weber took a 29-27 lead into the locker room.
WSU opened the next frame on a 15-4 rally thanks to John, who caught fire and scored all of his team-high 18 points in the second half. That helped the Wildcats build a 54-40 lead with 10 minutes to go.
Allen, consistently Idaho's best scorer, started to heat up. He scored 14 of his game-high 23 points in the final 10 minutes, rallying the Vandals back into the game.
John connected on a tough fadeaway to beat the shot clock to make it 67-60 with 2:41 left, then Cunningham drove the paint and scored with his left hand for a 69-64 lead at 1:25 left, just enough to survive.
Fuller finished with 14 points, Kozak with 12 points and 10 rebounds, Barnes with 10 points and four assists, and Cunningham with seven points and five assists.
Marquell Fraser added 19 points to Allen's total for Idaho.
Harding warmed up but did not play after spraining his ankle with in Saturday's loss to Eastern Washington. Rahe hopes Harding is ready to go this Saturday when the Wildcats hit the road to Northern Arizona.
Davis' absence will be more prolonged after injuring his knee Saturday. Rahe said rehab treatment and evaluation in the next couple days will establish his timetable to return.
BIG SKY BARNBURNERS
Idaho State surprised Eastern Washington with a 75-69 win and that represented the largest margin of victory in the conference Monday night. Southern Utah beat Portland State 83-81 on the road, Montana held off Sacramento State 52-50 at home, and Montana State beat Northern Arizona 63-61 at home.