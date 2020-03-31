An offseason of change for Weber State men's basketball continued Sunday when sophomore center Dima Zdor entered the transfer portal.
Zdor, a native of Ukraine who went to high school in Maryland, played two seasons at Weber State. After a small role as a freshman and a pause on his role in the rotation last season, Zdor emerged as a difference-maker in the final six weeks of the 2019-20 season, totaling 22 of his 31 blocks after Jan. 23.
Zdor averaged 3.9 points and 4.6 rebounds as a sophomore, playing the majority of center minutes in the season's final five games.
"We fully support Dima and his decision to enter the transfer portal," WSU head coach Randy Rahe said. "We appreciate all his hard work over the past two years and wish him the best of luck moving forward."
Zdor's appearance in the transfer portal came the same day graduate transfer guard Isiah Brown committed to play at Weber State. WSU currently has five open scholarships for the 2020-21 season.