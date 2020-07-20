Weber State basketball: Tavian Percy, Seikou Sisoho Jawara granted transfer waivers by NCAA

OGDEN — Of the nine players Weber State men's basketball signed this offseason, eight are transfers.
Of those eight, six are Division-I transfers and, of those, four require the NCAA to grant transfer waivers for them to be eligible in the 2020-21 season.
Two of those four have already received the good news from the NCAA.
New Mexico transfer Tavian Percy and Loyola Marymount transfer Seikou Sisoho Jawara have been cleared to play the upcoming season with approved waivers, head coach Randy Rahe confirmed to the Standard-Examiner.
Percy will be a junior with three years to play two seasons. The native of Miami played behind upperclassmen at New Mexico and appeared in 46 games for the Lobos. He averaged 10.5 minutes per game as a sophomore, shooting 15 of 29 (51.7%) overall and 6 of 14 (42.9%) from the 3-point line.
“He’s a guard that is long enough to really cause some problems on defense and works his a-- off, so I don’t doubt he’ll become a pretty solid player at Weber State,” UNM reporter Geoff Grammer previously told the Standard-Examiner.
Sisoho Jawara will be a sophomore and have four years to play three seasons. The 6-foot-3 combo guard played in 28 games as a freshman at LMU, starting 14 and averaging 15.8 minutes per appearance. He averaged 4.3 points per game and shot 33.3% from the 3-point line. The native of Spain left LMU after the head coach was fired.
Junior big man David Nzekwesi, who is transferring from Denver, and Central State sophomore scorer Darweshi Hunter are the other two players waiting on the waiver process.
Percy is one of eight upperclassmen headed into next season. Dontay Bassett (Florida), Isiah Brown (Grand Canyon) and Bálint Mócsán (Idaho State) are graduate-transfer seniors who are already eligible. Seniors Kham Davis and Michal Kozak return, and junior college transfer Zahir Porter rounds out the list of upperclassmen.
Sisoho Jawara joins Hunter and returners KJ Cunningham and Donatas Kupsas as sophomores, while South Carolina prep Dillon Jones is the lone scholarship freshman.
Monday marked the beginning of summer camp. Most players have been on campus since the beginning of the month for voluntary workouts; now coaches can work with players for up to four hours per week. Rahe said that for now, that time will be spent on conditioning and individual development to account for differences in facility access players experienced during coronavirus-related shutdowns.