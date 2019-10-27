OGDEN — When Tim Fuller suits up for Weber State men’s basketball on opening night this season, it will have been more than three years since he put on a jersey for a competitive team basketball game.
“Yeah, it’s been a sec,” Fuller smirked.
The 6-foot-9 Fuller earned all-state recognition as a senior at Highland High School in Gilbert, Arizona, averaging 18.2 points, 10.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks per game in the 2015-16 season.
Fuller had verbally committed to the University of San Francisco but, on signing day in November 2015, tweeted his change to Weber State.
After that, he embarked on a two-year mission to El Salvador for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, returned home and redshirted the 2018-19 season.
As Fuller worked back into playing shape, stories emerged of the big man starting to hold his own, then take over inside the paint during some practices.
So, though he’s never checked in to a game as a Wildcat, head coach Randy Rahe said of Fuller at media day: “Tim is not a surprise, we know what Tim is. I’m really excited about Timmy.”
That’s been echoed by teammates.
“He’s been working hard and he’s looked really good,” senior Brenden Morris said. “I did the redshirt workouts with him last year, we played together on the scout team. He’s looking good, so I’m really excited to see him this year.”
Sophomore guard Israel Barnes added: “He’s going to be a great force for us this year inside.”
Using a season to workout in practice but watch games from the bench did more than just get Fuller back up to speed. It confirmed to him that basketball’s in his heart.
“Last year was really good for me because it increased that desire, gave me that hunger to play,” he said.
Fuller, who will turn 22 early in the season, said it’s been long enough that it feels “different” to know he’s finally going to play again.
“Mostly, it’s excitement,” he said. “I know as I start there will probably be a little bit of getting those nerves out and getting acclimated to game situations. But I’m really excited and I’ll be ready for it. I just can’t wait to play.”
Weber State opens the 2019-20 season Saturday, Nov. 2, with a home exhibition against Western Colorado.