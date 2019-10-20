OGDEN — Kham Davis will be 23 years old by the time he next puts on a basketball uniform in a game that counts.
Davis gave up his spot on a power-conference roster, leaving Pitt to transfer to Weber State knowing the 2019-20 season would, at least during games, be viewed from the sideline.
Still more than a year away from game play, he’s contented.
“I think it’s the best decision I’ve made in my life,” Davis said. “There have been very few decisions I’ve felt this confident about. Weber State is one of them. I’ve been really happy since I’ve been here.”
The 6-foot-4 guard and Colorado native graduated high school in 2016 and was pursued by Weber State and Loyola Marymount, among others, be he opted to attend a post-prep school in North Carolina to increase his exposure.
That led him to Pitt. He started 23 games as a freshman for the ACC program, but a coaching change in the offseason changed his role and he felt it best to invest in a new team.
Now, he brings his length and athleticism to Weber State’s practice squad before bringing it to the Big Sky in late 2020 when he’ll be a junior with two seasons left to play.
“There’s still a huge role for me. Every day is a day to help my teammates get better and improve myself,” Davis said. “So I see this year as a year of growth — for me, just to develop my game, and for my teammates, given that I have a couple years of experience. I definitely help as much as I can and bring what I’ve got to the table.”
It’s far from talk. Head coach Randy Rahe immediately and over time has observed Davis working.
“He’s come in right away and you can just see he’s got that maturity about him, that experience about him. He’s got natural leadership skills. He’s all about team, he’s all about winning,” Rahe said. “He’s already taken some of those young kids we have, the freshmen, and taken them under his wing a little bit and helped them this summer. When we pushed them hard and helped them figure out things, Kham was there for them.
“I think he’s going to have a big impact on our team even though he’s not going to play this year.”
Davis said he’s just trying to be a good teammate. He has experience there, having been voted as Pitt’s “teammate of the year” following his freshman season.
“I didn’t try to be a leader, I just want to help my teammates as much as I can,” Davis said of finding his role at Weber State. “If I can give a bit of input to what they’re doing, or things I’ve seen or experienced and distribute that to my teammates, I’ll definitely do that. I want to spread my knowledge as much as I can. I love all these guys, so I’m trying to help as much as I can.”
Bouki Diakite, a sophomore forward and transfer from St. John’s by way of Iowa Western Community College, pointed to Davis when asked about a teammate he’s looking forward to playing with.
“He’s one of the guys who will push you to work as hard as you can and he’ll work as hard as he can, too,” Diakite said.
Weber State continues training camp ahead of the 2019-20 season, which begins with an exhibition game on Nov. 2.