OGDEN — Jerrick Harding and Cody John have logged a lot of minutes for Weber State basketball.
In the 2015-16 season, John played in 30 games at 17 minutes per contest off the bench. The next year, Harding played in 32 and started six, averaging just more than 17 minutes per game. Their talents pushed each into more playing time and made them part of Randy Rahe's rotation as their freshman seasons progressed.
As juniors last season, Harding averaged 21.4 points per game and John 14.8, comprising one of the most potent offensive backcourt duos in the Big Sky Conference.
Now, each says they are ready to up their game one more notch. As the team's two scholarship seniors, it's business as usual.
"I’ve been in the program, so I kind of know the ins and outs," John said. "I’m just here to do my job and lead, and help the younger guys hop on board and get ready for the season."
Harding said it feels surreal, like he just arrived on campus, but that he's ready to lead.
"This year, people are looking at me and Cody because we’re the seniors ... so we’ve got to do what we have to do," he said.
Rahe feels comfortable with that proposition.
"They’re going to lead by example a lot because they’re both extremely hard-working kids, they’re both tough kids, they’re both highly competitive kids,” Rahe said. “And the biggest thing, they’re all about winning. That’s all they care about."
John said he's mostly worked on getting in the best shape he can and letting leadership come naturally as he tries to help his teammates.
Dima Zdor called John a "true leader."
Bouki Diakite added: "Cody is a great leader, I can't wait to play with that guy.
Harding enters his senior season after entering the NBA Draft and going through a few workouts. He said that benefited his game mostly because he "locked himself in the gym" to prepare for that process.
Now, he says he's focusing on trusting and teaching his teammates.
"I’m known as a scorer, that part of my game of being a playmaker is looked over, so that’s one of my biggest improvements I tried to make this summer," Harding said.
Diakite hasn't been around to see Harding climb up Weber State's scoring charts, so he got his first observations when arriving this spring.
"Jerrick Harding, this guy is just different," Diakite said. "I’ve played with a lot of great point guards but he’s one of the really good guys I’ve seen."
At 1,621 career points, Harding is 456 away from taking the program's scoring title from Jeremy Senglin. (Harding scored more than 600 in each of the last two seasons.) John is 115 points away from becoming the 35th WSU player to join the 1,000 point club, a mark he has topped in every season so far.
With offensive tweaks to make the Wildcats more efficient, the two stand to help each other expand on last year's backcourt scoring prowess.
"I’m just excited to get on the court with Cody and Jerrick and be a part of their leadership," freshman big man Tim Fuller said. "I feel like that will be fun to just feed off their energy, they’re big energy guys."
The 2019-20 season begins at 2 p.m. Saturday with a home exhibition against Western Colorado.