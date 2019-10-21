OGDEN — Weber State men's basketball has welcomed four new scholarship players to the team during the spring and summer months, players who are looking to make their mark as future anchors to success, as play-now contributors or both.
That group includes three freshmen and one sophomore. The cast:
— KJ Cunningham, a 6-foot-2 guard from Rudder High School in Bryan, Texas
— Bouki Diakite, a 6-foot-7 forward transfer from St. John's and Iowa Western Community College, and a native of Mali
— Austin Galuppo, a 6-foot-5 swing man from Santa Clarita, California, and Scotland Campus Prep in Pennsylvania
— Judah Jordan, a 6-foot-2 guard from Baltimore, Maryland, and Scotland Campus Prep in Pennsylvania
"These are great kids and all of them had to learn how hard you have to play every single possession, and how physical the game is, how fast the game is. So it was an adjustment period for them. But they adjusted fast," WSU head coach Randy Rahe said. "I was really pleased with, once they figured it out a little bit after a couple weeks in the summer, we saw some good things out of them.
"The thing I always look for with the young kids is how tough are they and how competitive are they. Those guys showed really good signs of having both of those, that’s kind of who they are. So I’m excited about that part of it."
There were positive overall evaluations for the group, like Cody John's: "They’re all ready to go. They put in a lot of work over the summer;" and from Brenden Morris: "They’ve all really blown my expectations away. They know how to play and you could see that from the moment they got here."
Here's a deeper look at the newcomers through the eyes of teammates.
KJ CUNNINGHAM & JUDAH JORDAN
Many spoke similarly about point guards Cunningham and Jordan.
Cunningham averaged 21.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game as a senior in six games reported to MaxPreps and was named the MVP of his region in Texas.
Cunningham said he already enjoyed being able to work hard in training, start classwork and be out in the community doing service with the team.
"We have a group of guys that have the same passion and desire that I want ... I didn’t play last year but it hurt me to see what type of record we had last year. We’re trying to change that this year," Cunningham said.
Jordan was a point guard at Scotland Campus Prep, a post-high-school academy stacked with Division I players that played for the prep school national championship.
Jordan said he's still getting used to living in the mountains, compared to his time in Maryland and Pennsylvania, and liked a hiking trip he recently took.
"I’m feeling good about the team," Jordan said. "I’ve just been working on getting shots up in different ways, like pop-outs, pick-and-roll, in transition, stuff like that. And in practice, I’m working on being a vocal leader and getting the team together."
Here's what others said about the guards.
Randy Rahe: "Judah and KJ both have really good ability and their bodies are ready-made to go right now. They’re big, they’re strong, they’re athletic."
Jerrick Harding: "They’re super hard-working and have a great feel for the game. I’m always in their ear trying to encourage them because I’m a senior, they’re going to look to me."
Caleb Nero: "KJ and Judah both as point guards, they’re built for the game. They have a good feel for the game and they came in not backing down from anybody."
Bouki Diakite: "KJ is doing great. He’s doing everything, playing great defense, sharing the ball, everything. Judah Jordan has been doing great, too. He’s a really good player and plays hard."
Israel Barnes: "Judah’s a great defender and a good point guard ... KJ is just a great all-around player."
Austin Galuppo: "I played with Judah so of course I know how good he is ... KJ can shoot it, too, so I was like, 'OK, cool, now I won’t be the only one getting denied.'"
Mitch Brizee: "KJ can get to the rim and shoot it ... Judah is a really good passer, has really good court vision."
AUSTIN GALUPPO
Galuppo, a California native, went across the country to play at Scotland Campus in a year of post-high-school play, where he was teammates with Jordan. He was recruited as a knockdown shooter who routinely shoots above 40% from the 3-point line.
He said he is happy with his decision to play at Weber State, a place where a beach-goer like himself can just focus on school and basketball.
"I’ve been working on defense and ball-handling, stuff like that," Galuppo said. "They recruited me to shoot so working on other stuff is my main priority. Shooting will come later when we get to the season, I’ll get a whole bunch of shots up."
Here's what others said about the swing man.
Jerrick Harding: "I like Austin’s game. Austin can really shoot the ball and knows how to play, he has a good IQ for the game. I love the way he plays."
Israel Barnes: "Austin can really shoot that thing." Does he really shoot as well as people say? "Yeah, he can shoot the rock," Barnes said through a smile.
KJ Cunningham: "Austin can do it all. He can shoot, pass, get to the basket for that pull-up he likes."
Judah Jordan: "He’s definitely a great shooter."
Mitch Brizee: "Austin can really shoot it."
BOUKI DIAKITE
Diakite is on the tail-end of rehab for a torn ACL and has been "full-go" in five-on-five play for some time now.
The 6-foot-7 athlete should vie for a starting spot at forward.
Jerrick Harding: "He’s a great player. He’s a stretch-four, can shoot the ball, can do a lot of things, he’s athletic."
Israel Barnes: "Bouki is a great scorer, too ... an all-around player."
Judah Jordan: "Bouki is still recovering but I’ve seen good flashes of what he is."
Mitch Brizee: "Bouki is looking good, obviously coming from St. John’s and being athletic as he is."
Weber State continues training camp ahead of the 2019-20 season, which begins with an exhibition game on Nov. 2.