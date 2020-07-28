Weber State basketball transfers: Where did they come from? Where did they go?

As we've dutifully reported at the Standard-Examiner over the last five months, Weber State men's basketball undertook the largest offseason of roster change since 2006 following a 2019-20 season that saw a tepid offense, a slew of injuries and a 12-20 record.
Among scholarship players, two seniors graduated (Jerrick Harding, Cody John) and seven others transferred out of the program. WSU then signed nine players to its 2020 class, upgrading in experience (going from four scholarship upperclassmen to eight) and adding length to the guard line.
Keeping track of that much movement is a whirlwind. But, now that all seven departing players have chosen their new homes, here's a rundown of who's in, who's out and where they went, in alphabetical order.
WHO STAYED?
KJ CUNNINGHAM
The 6-foot-2 point guard from Bryan, Texas, returns to WSU as a sophomore. He played in 31 games, starting 14, as a freshman. Cunningham averaged 4.4 points and 1.8 assists in 21.1 minutes per game.
KHAM DAVIS
The 6-foot-4 guard from Denver, Colorado, returns for his senior campaign. After playing two years at Pittsburgh, Davis battled a knee injury to play in 28 games for WSU last season, starting 25, while averaging 6.9 points and 4.5 rebounds per game. Davis is currently recovering from a car crash that occurred in late June.
MICHAL KOZAK
Kozak concludes his college career as a four-year Wildcat. The 6-foot-8 forward from the Czech Republic has played in 96 games at WSU. Last season, he logged career highs in points (8.2), rebounds (5.6) and minutes (29.8) per game, shooting a career-high 34% from the 3-point line.
DONATAS KUPSAS
Kupsas returns as a redshirt sophomore. The 6-foot-8 forward from Lithuania played in 24 games as a freshman. Then, the tough-rebounding forward tore his ACL six minutes into his first career start, which came in the second game of his sophomore season.
WHERE DID THEY COME FROM?
Previous school: Florida
Hometown: Oakland, California
Bassett is a graduate-transfer and one of five seniors on the 2020-21 WSU roster. The 6-foot-9 big man appeared in 77 games at Florida, where he spent considerable time behind NBA Draft-level players. With considerable athleticism and touch, he stands to start at center.
He chose WSU over South Florida, New Mexico State, Pacific and East Tennessee State, among others.
Previous school: Grand Canyon
Hometown: Seattle, Washington
Brown is a 6-foot-2 guard. He's a Seattle native by way of Anchorage, Alaska, and is a graduate transfer from Grand Canyon by way of Northwestern. The best high school player in Washington in 2016 looks to end his college career as a starting guard after playing 60 games at Northwestern and 30 at Grand Canyon. He averaged career highs of 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists in 29.2 minutes per game at GCU, with a career-high mark of 34.4% from behind the arc.
Previous school: Central State
Hometown: Cincinnati, Ohio
Hunter is a burgeoning scorer transferring from Division II school Central State, which is near his hometown in Ohio where he moved from Phoenix, Arizona, at age 14. He averaged 20.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game as a 6-foot-5 shooting guard, shooting 38.5% from the 3-point line. Hunter is an incoming sophomore and needs a transfer waiver to be immediately eligible.
He chose WSU over offers from Drake and St. Bonaventure and nearby Wright State, among others.
Previous school: Sunrise Christian Academy
Hometown: Columbia, South Carolina
The 6-foot-6 Jones is the lone scholarship freshman on the 2020-21 roster. After averaging 12-8-5 as a junior for a state-championship team in South Carolina, he moved to Kansas to attend a basketball academy for his senior year. He's a wing/forward combo who's been lauded by recruiting writers for his versatility and high ceiling.
South Carolina offered Jones before his move, and he chose WSU over Grand Canyon, Coastal Carolina and others.
Previous school: Idaho State
Hometown: Budapest, Hungary
The sharpshooting Mocsan was expected to be Idaho State's leading scorer until shoulder surgery kept him out of the first 16 games last season after ISU fired Bill Evans and brought in a new coaching staff. Mocsan chose to redshirt and preserve his senior year of eligibility, then entered the transfer portal when the season ended. At 6-foot-3, Mocsan is a career 42.6% 3-point shooter and should start at shooting guard for the Wildcats.
He chose WSU over Montana, Portland State, Cal Baptist and Hofstra while drawing interest from Maryland, Minnesota and Texas Tech. Mocsan is a grad-transfer senior.
Previous school: Denver
Hometown: The Hague, Netherlands
Nzekwesi is a 6-foot-9 big man with a soft shooting touch (career splits: 50.2/39.1/74.4) and a desire to cut weight and push his game to the next level with coaching that comes highly recommended from his brother, one-time WSU signee Emmanuel.
A native of the Netherlands, Nzekwesi attended high school in Texas before signing with Denver. The incoming junior needs a transfer waiver to be immediately eligible.
Previous school: New Mexico
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Percy is a 6-foot-6 wing player who bided his time as an underclassman at New Mexico before deciding to transfer. In games and in practice, he displayed a high level of skill as a player who can defend, hit 3s and finish inside with considerable bounce to his game.
With an approved transfer waiver, Percy is immediately eligible and could prove a difference-maker on the wing as a junior.
Previous school: Independence CC
Hometown: The Bronx, New York
The 6-foot-6 Porter was the first to commit to WSU's 2020 class and is the lone junior college signee of the group. The incoming junior averaged 12.2 points per game at Division II New York Institute of Technology as a freshman, then averaged 10.1 points in 18.2 minutes per game at Independence Community College in Kansas as a sophomore. He's a career 33.5% 3-point shooter who adds length to WSU's guard line.
Previous school: Loyola Marymount
Hometown: Mataro, Spain
The 6-foot-3 combo guard played one season at LMU and entered the transfer portal after the coaching staff there was let go. He played in 28 games, starting 14, and logged 15.8 minutes per contest in a backup role. He brings depth to the guard line and could find minutes at both point guard and shooting guard.
Sisoho Jawara chose Weber State over interest from Montana State and being recruited again by the new staff at LMU. He will be a sophomore this season and is immediately eligible after being granted a transfer waiver.
WALK-ONS
Mitch Brizee (6-foot-9 from Idaho Falls, Idaho) returns as a redshirt freshman. Joining him will be three new walk-on players:
Jake Furgerson is a 6-foot-8 forward and an incoming sophomore. The native of Star, Idaho, played his freshman season at Division II Notre Dame de Namur in California.
Hunter Humpherys, a 6-foot guard, joins WSU as a true freshman after a prep career at Alta High School in Sandy.
Local prep product Josh Sanders has returned from missionary service in the Philippines. The Kaysville native averaged 16.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game as a senior at Davis High. The 6-foot-3 guard will be a true freshman.
WHERE DID THEY GO?
ISRAEL BARNES
New school: Texas-Permian Basin
The 6-foot-4 Barnes played two seasons at WSU and started 29 games as a freshman, but shot 16% from 3 and fell out of the regular rotation as a sophomore. He has committed to Texas-Permian Basin in Odessa, a Division II school, according to Verbal Commits.
BOUBACAR DIAKITE
New school: University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma
The promise of Diakite's athletic, 6-foot-7 frame with an accurate outside shot has eluded the Mali native due to injury. After a redshirt year and then an ACL tear, Diakite suffered a setback in his rehab just prior to the 2019-20 season tipping and appeared in three games for Weber State.
After a path that took him from St. John's to Iowa Western Community College and to Weber State, he's signed to an NAIA school where he is likely to finish his career.
TIM FULLER
New school: Utah Valley
Fuller committed to Weber State in 2016, served a mission, redshirted, then played the 2019-20 season as a freshman. He started 17 games but began to lose minutes down the stretch as Dima Zdor returned to form. The hustling, 6-foot-9 big man averaged 6.8 points and 4.9 rebounds in 20 minutes per game and will now play down the road and in the WAC. He is likely to receive a waiver for immediate eligibility.
AUSTIN GALUPPO
New school: Palm Beach State College
Galuppo was recruited as a 3-point specialist, and the 6-foot-5 Californian averaged 12 minutes per game in the first month of his freshman season before shooting 6 of 25 (24%) from deep and falling out of the rotation. He'll spend his sophomore season at a Florida junior college and could reset for another Division I journey next offseason.
JUDAH JORDAN
New school: Blinn College
The native of Baltimore, Maryland, averaged 17.6 minutes in 20 games as a WSU freshman, and most notably logged five steals in a game at Northern Arizona, but did not appear in the final seven games of the season.
The 6-foot-2 guard transferred to a Texas junior college for his sophomore season.
CALEB NERO
New school: North Dakota
Nero will have three seasons to play at North Dakota, where he has already received a transfer waiver for immediate eligibility. The 6-foot-1 shooting guard averaged 6.5 points in 19.5 minutes per game over 33 contests as a WSU freshman in the 2018-19 season and decided to transfer just before the 2019-20 season. The native of Tulsa, Oklahoma, can finish his career in the Summit League.
DIMA ZDOR
New school: Grand Canyon
The 6-foot-10 big man showed raw but evident talent in two seasons at Weber State. As a sophomore, he averaged 3.9 points and 4.6 rebounds in 15 minutes per game over 28 contests. After all but leaving the lineup for nearly six weeks, Zdor returned to form over the final two months of the season. He averaged 25 minutes per game in the final five contests, totaling seven blocks across his final two appearances and also recording an 18-rebound game in the stretch.
As a junior at GCU, Zdor is likely to sit the 2020-21 season.