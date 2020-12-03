OGDEN — After defeating Adams State 88-60 on Nov. 25, Weber State men's basketball prepared to hit the road for a Nov. 28 trip to St. George as the first opponent for Dixie State's foray into Division I.
But WSU's first trip out of town in four months was nixed by COVID-19 symptoms that, while they later produced a negative test result, came at a time that made getting on a bus and playing the game inadvisable.
"That hurt. The guys were really disappointed," head coach Randy Rahe said. "We were ready to go. We were about to practice before getting on the bus to go down there and all of a sudden, bang."
Rahe said Weber tried to add a game this week to no avail so, while BYU reached its fifth game Wednesday and some Big Sky schools play their first conference series beginning Thursday, the Wildcats must wait until Dec. 8 to play their second game (a home game against Westminster College).
WSU has done its best to keep the juices flowing.
"We’re doing a lot of scrimmaging in practice, a lot of live stuff and trying to keep them playing five on five — competitive stuff to keep the fires burning," Rahe said. "When you’ve got this many days in between games, we decided to play more live action. Our guys really like to compete so, by doing that, they’ve been engaged and enjoying practices."
Rahe says scrimmages have helped bridge the gap to the next game.
"After the disappointment of Dixie, they’ve been pretty good," he said. "You get your team all jacked up and prepared to go, and then you drop a game and mentally, it’s such a letdown. But overall, their mental state has been good. They come to practice ready to go and they like to compete. You just hope you don’t get too many canceled so you can keep them going."
HUNTER & WAIVERS
For now, Weber State's off-ball guard depth has somewhat thinned after junior wing player Tavian Percy broke his foot in the opener. That came on the heels of sophomore guard Darweshi Hunter having his transfer waiver request denied by the NCAA.
Hunter, a 6-foot-5 guard, transferred to WSU from Central State, a Division II school in Ohio, after averaging 20.7 points and 6.1 rebounds per game as a freshman.
But Wednesday night, college basketball reporter Jeff Goodman dropped an interesting bit of news: the basketball oversight committee is expected to recommend all transfers get waivers to play this season and it could be fast-tracked to a Division I Council vote in the next two weeks.
This recommendation echoes sentiments of some coaches that, because of the uncertainty of the pandemic and the already-approved free year of eligibility, transfers should simply be allowed to play.
So the door may still be open for Hunter to get his feet wet in Division I, contribute to the Wildcats and still return next season as a sophomore.