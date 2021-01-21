OGDEN — The home team never trailed in a game expected to be nearly even by prognosticators, leading for 38 minutes and by double digits for about 31 of them.
Inside, outside and at the free-throw line, Weber State men’s basketball thoroughly defeated Southern Utah 91-67 on Thursday night at the Dee Events Center, the third straight game the Wildcats crossed into 90 or more on the scoreboard.
Senior big man Cody Carlson totaled 25 points and 11 rebounds, shooting 10 of 13 from the floor — including 2 of 3 from deep — as a force SUU was unable to stop.
“Definitely stopping their offense. They really like to get downhill and have a few shooters,” Carlson said of what was behind his team’s effort. “We played heavy in the gaps and got those rebounds.”
Senior guard Isiah Brown scored 22 points and dished seven assists, helping the Wildcats (7-3, 2-1 Big Sky) withstand major foul trouble and maintain a large lead.
Weber State showed up in attack mode. Despite a slow start offensively, the Wildcats stood up for seven consecutive defensive stops to start the game. That continued effort persisted through the half, stonewalling the speedy John Knight III in the paint and muddying SUU’s offense.
WSU eventually got going and took an early 10-0 lead.
Brown, Zahir Porter and Kham Davis took turns defending Knight and Tevian Jones, the high-scoring Illinois transfer, and the two combined to shoot 2 of 13 in the first half while committing five turnovers.
That pair finished with nine points on 3 of 20 shooting.
The Wildcats first stretched that early advantage with a 9-0 run for a 28-9 lead, then again pressed the matter late in the half after SUU began to use a zone press and defense.
Carlson and Michal Kozak each scored inside against the zone, which set up two 3-pointers from Brown and one more from Porter, all in consecutive possessions, to build a 41-18 lead with 3:20 left in the first half.
Carlson kept Weber’s offense turning in the paint and the Wildcats went into halftime leading 47-27.
Dre Marin hit a pair of 3-pointers as part of a 10-3 run that represented Southern Utah’s (10-3, 5-2) most menacing threat to make it 66-54 with 8:55 left.
But Kozak hit a 3-pointer and KJ Cunningham scored on a rebound put-back while fouled, made his free throw, and put WSU up 76-55 with 7:03 remaining.
Dontay Bassett totaled 12 points, three rebounds and four blocks despite playing just 12 minutes, fouling out after a bizarre sequence when he received a technical foul after making a free throw that came moments after SUU coach Todd Simon was assessed a technical.
Despite the limited minutes, Bassett joins with Carlson to give the Wildcats a new dynamic.
“It gives us a lot of versatility in how we can attack a team. We can throw it inside to both those guys, both of them can step out and shoot 3s. It’s kind of fun to have that, to be honest with you,” WSU head coach Randy Rahe said. “Both those kids are doing a good job.”
Seikou Sisoho Jawara added seven points, five rebounds and four assists from the guard line, and Dillon Jones grabbed six boards in 12 minutes off the bench.
The two teams head south for a noon tipoff Saturday in Cedar City. Weber State hopes to avoid a repeat of its first conference series at Portland State in which it won the first game by 28 and dropped the second by two.
“We (need to) keep the same energy. We came back in the second game against Portland expecting to win and not working hard enough to get that win,” Carlson said. “That’s what we’ve got to fix this time around.”