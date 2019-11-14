OGDEN — Game No. 2 for Weber State men's basketball represented a restart to the season in many ways.
The Wildcats hosted San Diego on Thursday night in the team's home opener, hoping to put away a blowout loss at Utah State while playing several players for the first time.
Some of that change included inserting sophomore Donatas Kupsas into the starting lineup at the four-position. But seven minutes into Thursday's game, WSU had to hit the reset button again.
With Weber State leading 8-4, Kupsas drove the lane to his left and stopped hard on his left leg just inside the free-throw line. He crumpled to the floor, grasping his left knee.
Seven minutes into his first career start, his season was over.
Kupsas tore his ACL, according to head coach Randy Rahe. It was the bad news underscoring another tough offensive outing for Weber State, which lost 71-56 to the Toreros.
Senior guard Jerrick Harding and freshmen guards Judah Jordan and Austin Galuppo all made their season debuts after missing last week's season opener. Rahe said Harding practiced for the first time in full just Wednesday.
"We had a lot of moving parts out there tonight, trying to get these guys on the same page without really a full team practicing for a long time," Rahe said. "I told my staff it feels like our first scrimmage ... it felt a little strange out there for those kids."
Harding checked in for Kupsas after the injury with 13 minutes left, which was about the same time each team entered concurrent field goal droughts of more than five minutes each.
After Israel Barnes and Jared Rodriguez traded layups to end the droughts, Cody John blocked a driving Marion Humphrey and raced the other way for a floater.
On the next possession, John hit Weber State's first 3-pointer of the night — and only one of three in the game — to put the Wildcats up 18-13 with six minutes left in the half.
Despite more buckets from John, who led WSU with 20 points, San Diego ended the half on a 12-5 run and took a 25-23 lead into halftime.
Harding's first points of the season came on consecutive shots early in the second half, helping cut the deficit to 30-29. But that's as close as it would get.
Joey Calcaterra hit a 3-pointer and James Jean-Marie hit two during a 16-6 run to help the Toreros begin to pull away, making the score 46-35 with 11:50 left.
In the end, Weber State shot 24 of 62 (38.7%) and 3 of 18 (16.7%) from deep.
"I didn’t think we took a ton of bad shots. There’s probably two or three in there for the whole game," Rahe said. "When you’re comfortable, you’re going to make those shots. As a team right now, with the wrench that was thrown into it, we’re not comfortable yet. Guys aren’t comfortable playing with each other. All you can do is keep practicing and throw them out there in some games and let it come. And it will come."
John said his role was to lead the team and stay positive with encouragement for young and new players.
"We've got new guys we're playing with, so it's just coming together and gelling," John said. "It's a long process so we've just got to stick with it ... keep the young guys on board, keep our confidence up and keep playing hard every night."
Kham Davis added nine points for WSU, moving into the four-position offensively for several stretches. Rahe said that was something he planned to prepare for in conference play but had not been able to practice much yet.
Barnes scored eight points and Tim Fuller added seven.
Harding scored six points, moving him to fourth on WSU's all-time scoring list to 1,627, passing Jimmy DeGraffenried.
With a small number of games to open the season before the Wildcats head to Florida for the Gulf Coast Showcase on Nov. 25, WSU hits another reset as it prepares to host West Coast Baptist on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
"Now we’re going to figure out rotations, who’s going to be what, who’s going to do what, who’s starting, who’s coming off the bench," Rahe said. "That’s what happens with these kinds of injuries ... tonight we had to try to do it on the fly."