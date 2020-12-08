OGDEN — In many ways, Tuesday's game against Westminster College was akin to a season-opener for Weber State men's basketball.
A long break, helped by a canceled game to end November, meant WSU was playing its first game in two weeks and only the second of the season. After a strong run in the first 10 minutes, the energy fell in the Dee Events Center, a proverbial lid dropped on the basket and the Wildcats scored six points in a seven-minute stretch.
Junior guard Zahir Porter drained a 3-pointer from the wing to break a drought and was fouled, bringing on the final media timeout of the half.
WSU returned to the floor with a noticeable elevation of energy, hawking the ball defensively and turning that pressure into buckets on the other end after Porter converted his free throw for a four-point play.
When senior Isiah Brown perfectly executed a two-for-one at the end of half by draining a pair of deep 3-pointers, it finished a run that Porter started — 18-3 — for a 51-31 halftime advantage that led the home team to an 85-73 victory.
"We were trying the whole first half to get our intensity up, our energy up ... we needed to get into them and pressure them and make them miss," head coach Randy Rahe said. "You can tell we're not sure of ourselves yet. It's our second game ... and we're not playing with the same aggression. Once we got aggressive, we built the big lead and we played well."
Brown gave Westminster credit for hitting some tough 3-pointers but knew his team needed to pick it up.
"We got them sped up a little bit, got a couple turnovers and were able to get out into transition a little bit, and got into a good rhythm to finish the half," Brown said.
Freshman forward Dillon Jones figured into Weber's first-half performance with six points, five rebounds and two steals in the frame. Both steals begat free throws and he helped lead the Wildcats into the end-of-the-half run.
Brown's first-half cappers gave him 18 points at the half. He finished with 29 points, a new career high, with team highs of five assists and four steals, adding four rebounds.
Cody Carlson scored 16 points on 7-of-8 shooting in his second start. Porter finished with 13 points, all in the first half.
It wasn't all smooth sailing from there. As Westminster did to Utah Valley six days ago, the Griffins made a second-half push; UVU won its contest against the Griffins by seven points. WSU turned it over nine times in the second half after only four turnovers in the first half, and went another period of seven minutes with only six points.
"I think we gave into human nature coming in up 20 at the half ... our whole message was forget the score, we've got to go win the first five minutes," Rahe said. "We let our foot off the gas, we lost our aggressiveness ... and then you've got to hurry and get it back, and you make mistakes and you try too hard."
Brown called it a defensive lapse.
"We gave up a couple drives, a couple scouting-report things we knew we couldn't give up," Brown said. "Some things in film we'll have to go back and take note of. But we played hard ... the mistakes are going to be there, especially now, but we'll come in and make sure those things are sured up."
Reme Torbert kept WSU honest. The Westminster guard knocked down five 3-pointers for the second straight game for a Griffins team that's 2-0 in its Division II conference and played its fifth game of the season Tuesday. Torbert's final make from deep briefly made it 79-71 before Weber closed it out at the free-throw line.
By this time last season, Weber State had played eight games and an exhibition. With the season's start pushed back across the country, a Nov. 28 trip to Dixie State canceled over COVID-19 precautions, and a light nonconference schedule due to stricter game total limits and the Big Sky choosing to play 20 conference games, WSU is yet to play a Division I opponent. It will do so Saturday, hosting Utah State.
"It's just weird. I like our team, we've got a good upside to us but we need to play games," Rahe said. "You can tell that team, this is their fifth game. They look comfortable. We looked uncomfortable, we really did, except for little pieces ... the only way to fix that is by playing games."
Brown spent the home stretch dealing with cramps, Porter rolled his ankle late and the Wildcats finished the game with less verve than they had in the first half.
"That first game seems like it was months ago, but that's just where it is right now," Brown said. "Hopefully here coming up in the next couple of weeks, we'll start to get more consistency as far as playing and getting into a game rhythm, getting game legs.
"We just haven't been out here as much but ... we've got a team that's excited to play so I think we'll get better with the more games we get to play."