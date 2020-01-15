By results, Weber State and Idaho State men's basketball teams have looked similar this season in several ways.
Now, the Wildcats take a trip to Pocatello for what represents, on paper, as one of the beleaguered team's best chances to score a road win in conference play as WSU takes on the Bengals in Idaho State's Reed Gym at 7 p.m. Thursday.
Reed Gym is one of the many changes fans will notice about Idaho State this season. New head coach Ryan Looney, hired to replace longtime coach Bill Evans, moved all ISU home games to the nearly 70-year-old Reed Gym — a more suitable, intimate environment when compared to the cavernous, cold, odd basketball setup in Holt Arena used in years past as the Bengals' primary basketball home.
Looney was an accomplished head coach of 16 years with a winning percentage above .700 at the non-Division I level when hired by Idaho State in the offseason. He seems to have his Bengals playing with belief, despite, like Weber State, tallying one Division I win in nonconference play and, like Weber State, playing one of the top three toughest non-league schedules in the Big Sky.
On Nov. 7, ISU won at Air Force thanks to 41 points from Tarik Cool. (Weber won on Dec. 4 at Utah Valley.)
Cool best represents the roster overhaul that seems typical of such a coaching change. Former mainstays like Brandon Boyd and Kelvin Jones transferred; Boyd is averaging 19 points per game in WAC play at Cal Baptist and Jones moved on to Creighton.
Cool is one of more than a half-dozen transfers to join ISU upon Looney's arrival. Some are sitting due to transfer rules but Cool (14.1 points per game, Dixie State and Lane Community College) came with College of Southern Idaho forwards Malik Porter (7.2 ppg, 4.3 rpg) and Coreyoun Rushin (4.6 ppg) as immediately eligible junior-college transfers.
They've joined up with seniors who stayed in Chier Maker (12.1 ppg) and Jared Stutzman (10.0 ppg) to try and help the Bengals establish a new culture in Pocatello.
ISU's defense is now better (it had nowhere to go but up), especially in defending the 3-point line.
Statistically, according to Ken Pomeroy, the Bengals and Wildcats are nearly identical — within one spot, ranking-wise, of each other in both offensive and defensive efficiency, and two spots away from each other in overall ranking (298 to 300).
ISU is used to being that low, while WSU has never been that low in 14 seasons under Randy Rahe.
The Bengals have scored close wins over Idaho, Eastern Washington and Northern Arizona to build a 3-2 conference mark.
Weber State is 1-4 in conference play with only a win over Idaho so far, paired with its road win at Utah Valley as the team's only two wins over D-I opponents, while losing one-possession games to Eastern Washington and Northern Colorado.