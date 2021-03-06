OGDEN — A season disrupted by COVID-19 took at least one more turn when the Weber State men's basketball regular-season finale, scheduled for Saturday at noon against Northern Colorado, was canceled about 30 minutes prior to tip due to what could be described as an extreme abundance of caution ahead of the conference tournament next week.
No players on either team have tested positive for COVID-19 but a potential exposure meant both sides called it off to ensure they can play next week in Boise. WSU has not had a player test positive since August 2020, WSU head coach Randy Rahe said earlier this season.
"It's hard. These guys like to compete and they want to play," Rahe said. "But the decision was made that nobody wants to risk the Big Sky Tournament. Five days away, you just don't want to risk it.
"These guys have really embraced that attitude, it is what it is, if you get canceled you move on to the next day. Let's move on to the next practice, move on to the next game, and just stay in that present moment."
Weber State still honored four of its five seniors on the court at tipoff time. Senior forward Dontay Bassett did not participate, having already decided to return for the extra season provided by the NCAA. Isiah Brown, Cody Carlson, Kham Davis and Michal Kozak were honored; some may return, some are set to finish their college careers.
The turn of events means Weber State finishes the regular season at 17-5, with a 12-3 record in conference play and 11-0 at home.
"We've been fortunate. Our kids have done a really good job with the COVID stuff. It's a tribute to them, to their dedication, to wanting to play basketball," Rahe said. "They basically go from the apartment, back to the Dee, to the apartment, and stay in their bubble as much as possible ... these guys have sacrificed the life of being a college student to get a chance to play basketball."
If Southern Utah defeats Portland State this afternoon (1 p.m. tip), the Thunderbirds win the Big Sky outright. If SUU is upset in a loss, Weber would share the regular-season title with Eastern Washington as both finish at 12-3.
As for tournament seeding, whether WSU and EWU finish tied for first or second, it appears WSU will lose that tiebreaker.
Despite differences in number of games played in an imbalanced schedule, uneven home and road splits — WSU had five conference games canceled, four of which were home games — the Big Sky seems set to resolve tiebreakers through its usual method, which involves comparing head-to-head results between the two teams going down the standings until the tie can be broken.
The NCAA'S NET ranking, where Weber State has led the Big Sky for nearly two months and currently sits at 106, would only be used if the tie could not be broken through the standings.
So, that tie would be broken by WSU's road loss to Montana. WSU will be the two-seed in Boise if SUU loses, the three-seed if SUU wins.
The bracket will be finalized when other games conclude this afternoon.
This story will be updated.