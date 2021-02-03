Wednesday is college football's 2021 signing day.
Check back here for updates and highlights for Weber State's signing class as it is announced throughout the day. WSU has around eight verbal commitments for the class, in addition to seven players who signed during the early period in December.
These are players who will be eligible to play starting with the fall 2021 season.
SIGNED PLAYERS
Final update — 4:15 p.m.
AMMON MUNYER
TE/DE • 6’5”, 225 pounds • Lakeland (Rathdrum, ID)
Munyer is a three-star tight end prospect from north Idaho, ranked the second-best player from the state in the 2021 class by 247 Sports, which reports offers from Air Force, Oregon State, Eastern Washington, Idaho, Montana, Montana State and Northern Arizona.
RANDAL GRIMES
WR • 6'4", 205 pounds • Junior • USC/UNLV
Grimes is a former four-star high school prospect from Las Vegas who signed to USC and spent two years with the Trojans, appearing in six games total. He transferred to UNLV and, in 2019, caught 44 passes for 696 yards and seven touchdowns in 11 games. He did not play in 2020 due to an undisclosed violation of team rules.
TREVIAN TRIBBLE
DB • 6’1”, 180 pounds • Kaiser (Fontana, CA)
Tribble chose Weber State over an offer from San Jose State. He played quarterback and safety in high school; the dual-threat behind center totaled 2,380 yards and 24 touchdowns in the air with 2,412 yards and 23 touchdowns on the ground in two seasons, according to MaxPreps. He also batted .356 in two-plus baseball seasons as an outfielder. WSU announced his signing as a defensive back.
GRANT SANDS
LS • 6’0” 215 pounds • Perry (Gilbert, AZ)
Sands adds top talent to the long snapping position, rated the No. 10 long snapper in the country by Kohl’s Kicking, which says of Sands: “He finished the Kohl’s Spring Showcase with the highest overall charting score and followed that up by winning a spot in the Under Armour All-America Game.”
CREYTON COOPER
QB • 6’3”, 200 pounds • Lehi (UT)
The three-star quarterback chose Weber State over Utah State, Eastern Washington, Northern Iowa, Idaho State and Dixie State. He passed for 1,851 yards and 14 touchdowns in 11 games as a senior, adding 378 rushing yards and five touchdowns on the ground.
LAVAKA TAUKEIAHO
OL • 6'4", 315 pounds • Bingham (UT)
Taukeiaho is a mountain of an offensive lineman from top-flight Utah program Bingham High School.
TE • 6’4”, 240 pounds • Junior • Tennessee
Allen started at UC Davis, his only DI offer, as a linebacker. When his coach got fired, he played linebacker at a junior college and got a four-star rating, and signed at Tennessee where he played as a backup, got hurt, changed positions to tight end, then played a handful of snaps in 2020. Allen’s addition stands to add major athleticism to WSU’s offensive attack. He will practice but not play in the spring 2021 season and will be eligible in the fall.
B/\g $zn:— Stevie Johnson (@StevieJohnson13) February 2, 2021
Tennessee Vols had him; healthy. Didn’t want to use him. @dontsleeponj
this sound like Diggs from Minnesota~ pic.twitter.com/7tNXkudQAl
JALON ROCK
DB/KR • 5’10”, 170 pounds • Mansfield Summit (Arlington, TX)
The cornerback and return specialist chose WSU over reported offers from Air Force, Navy and Northern Arizona. In 13 games as a senior, Rock picked off three passes, totaled 38 tackles and returned 10 kickoffs for 461 yards (an average of 46.1 per return) and five touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.
DAMON BANKSTON
RB • 5’11”, 190 pounds • Paetow (Katy, TX)
Bankston led the 5A division in Texas as a senior by rushing for 1,634 yards and 17 touchdowns, going over 100 yards eight times in 10 games and holding an 8.9 yards-per-carry average, according to MaxPreps.
EARLY SIGNEES
The following seven players signed to Weber State's 2021 class during the early period in December 2020. Two are transfers who are eligible to play in the spring 2021 season.
Jayden Ah You: The 6-foot-3, three-star linebacker had a profile of an FBS player. With 124 tackles and 21.5 sacks in 2020, Ah You chose WSU while holding previous offers from Arizona State, Colorado State and Hawaii.
LJ Anderson#: The 6-foot-2 defensive back is the brother of Wildcat defender Maxwell Anderson and is a sophomore from Laney College (CA). He recorded 32 tackles and three interceptions in 11 games there.
Jake Eichorn: A 6-foot-7 player who was Utah’s 2A MVP as an offensive lineman from Beaver High.
Jack Kelly: A 6-foot-3 linebacker from Kearns (UT) is a three-star recruit who had offers from Utah State, Nevada and New Mexico.
Noah Kjar: A MaxPreps first team high school All-American, the 6-foot receiver from Corner Canyon became Utah’s all-time leader in career receptions this year (285), finishing his career second in receiving yards in a season (1,911) and career yards (4,935).
Josh Olave#: A 5-foot-11 senior from Azusa Pacific University steps in with tons of college experience. He totaled 10 interceptions in three seasons at the Division II school.
Brayden Perry: A physical, 6-foot-3 linebacker from Westlake High (UT).
# — spring eligible