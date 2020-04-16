Four Weber State football seniors have been honored nationally for their classwork and football performance.
Doug Lloyd, Adam Rodriguez, Xavier Stilson and Jonah Williams were named to the National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society, the school announced Wednesday.
The NFFHHS is comprised of college football players from all divisions who maintained a cumulative 3.2 GPA or better throughout their college careers.
A total of 1,432 players from 364 schools qualified for membership in the Society's 14th year, WSU said in a news release.
The four players were also part of the winningest class in Weber State history, helping the Wildcats to three-straight Big Sky titles and four-straight appearances in the FCS Playoffs while obtaining a No. 3 national ranking, the highest in school history. In 2019, they helped the Wildcats advance to the national semifinals for the first time.
Lloyd, a punter and placeholder, twice earned All-Big Sky Conference honors. As a senior, he finished fifth in the conference and 11th in the nation in punting at 43.4 yards per punt. The Australia native finished his career ranked ninth in career WSU punting at 41.7 yards per punt. He majored in information systems and technology.
Rodriguez, a defensive end, earned All-America and All-Big Sky honors as a senior. He finished third in the Big Sky and 21st in the nation in sacks with 10.5, also tied for the fourth-most in a season in school history. He tied the WSU school record with four sacks in a playoff win over Montana.
Rodriguez, majoring in exercise and sport science, ranks fourth in WSU career sacks with 22.
Stilson, an offensive lineman, started all 15 games as a senior. He earned Big Sky Academic All-Conference honors as a senior, majoring in microbiology.
Williams, a defensive end, was an All-American as a senior and the Big Sky Defensive MVP. He finished fifth in the conference in sacks and was 12th in tackles for loss.
Williams graduated in December 2019 with a degree in business administration and finance. He recored 15 career sacks, ninth in school history.