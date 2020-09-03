In a heartfelt Facebook post last week, Weber State defensive line coach Kite Afeaki announced he was done coaching at the school.
"A couple days ago I officially stepped down as an Assistant Coach at Weber State University and Defensive Line mentor to my boys," Afeaki wrote in the Aug. 28 post.
In the post, Afeaki referenced an internal, mental struggle over the last three years. This and other recent posts indicate his involvement in a new business venture.
"I am nervous for this next step in life, but I'm more excited to spend a lot of time with my little family," he wrote.
Afeaki has coached the defensive line since Day 1 with Jay Hill, his front line serving as an important part of what has become an elite defensive team. As Weber State's standing in FCS football has risen to continuous top-10 status, the Wildcats have led the Big Sky in total defense, scoring defense, rushing defense and interceptions in each of the last three seasons.
Afeaki is a native of Tonga and prepped at West High School in Salt Lake City before playing defensive line for two seasons at Weber State and two at the University of Utah. He worked on staffs at Utah State and Wisconsin before joining Hill in Ogden in 2014.
His announcement is mostly a long list of thank you's, including to the coaches he's worked beside in the Utah football scene — including Hill, Gary Andersen, Kalani Sitake, Steve Fifita, Jason Kaufusi, Sione Pouha, Lewis Powell, Frank Maile, Jared Ursua, Quinton Ganther, Colton Swan and Al Pupunu.
He also gave heartfelt tributes to his wife and parents, and other extended family members.
Afeaki is a father of eight and majored in sociology at the University of Utah, according to his WSU staff bio.