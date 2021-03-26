The last time Weber State and Northern Arizona played each other in football was a historic game.
NAU receiver Stacy Chukwumezie caught TD passes of 63 and 94 yards, and the Lumberjacks led 21-14 at halftime.
WSU won the second half 37-7, however, and took the game 51-28. The history came from Josh Davis, who rushed 34 times for a school record 328 yards and four touchdowns.
Kris Jackson, who's been out this spring season with a hamstring issue, added 111 yards and three scores for 439 team rushing yards.
"Do we challenge our offensive line and our tight ends and our running backs to go out and do it again? Absolutely? Do we need to use Rashid Shaheed and Ty MacPherson and David Ames, and those guys in the throw game? We do," WSU head coach Jay Hill said.
"For us to be the championship-caliber team that we want, you’ve got to be able to run it and be able to throw it. So that’s kind of the focus and attention right now is to be well-balanced and be able to do both."
Developing that balance around freshman quarterback Bronson Barron will be the focus for No. 2 Weber State (2-0) against a Northern Arizona (1-1) defense that gave up 33 points to Southern Utah and 45 to Eastern Washington.
NAU plays a 3-4 defense and starts five seniors and one junior at linebacker and safety, led by senior linebacker Carson Taylor (14 tackles, one sack in two games) and senior safety Morgan Vest (21 tackles).
But the six players on the two-deep at defensive line are made up of four sophomores and two freshmen, and both starting cornerbacks are freshmen backed up by sophomores. That may pose trouble in avoiding a repeat of last year's rushing barrage, or in stopping WSU's receivers downfield. Idaho State also started freshmen at cornerback and WSU threw four pass completions of 38 or more yards.
"Defensively speaking, they’re going to play aggressive, man coverage, cover-three. They’re going to try to make it hard for you," Hill said. "Last year they just weren’t very good with their run principles so we’ll see if they fixed that."
Offensively, NAU has an experienced offensive line in front of new quarterback Keondre Wudtee, a senior who transferred from Oklahoma State and mostly sat in 2019. He was 17 of 25 for 252 yards and two touchdowns against SUU, but 6 of 14 for 85 yards against Eastern. He has yet to throw a pick this season.
His top weapon will be Chukwumezie, who has nine catches for 163 yards and a score this season. In that 2019 performance, he totaled 167 yards on just three catches.
"(He) had his best game last year against us. We’ve got our work cut out for us stopping him," Hill said.
Junior receiver Brandon Porter, who caught seven passes for 73 yards against WSU in 2019, opted out of the spring season. He brought some versatility to NAU's offense, sometimes lining up at quarterback especially in games when former all-conference performer Case Cookus was hurt.
On paper, the game looks like a mismatch. But in a six-game season, any slip-up is costly.
"The only thing I know right now is we’ve got to buckle down and beat NAU. If we do, we’re in a great spot and we’re in the driver’s seat," Hill said. "We’ve got to find a way to get this one, and that’s where I put our team’s whole focus and attention right now because we’ve got to win this one."
FLYING W
Weber State revealed on social media that the team will be wearing purple helmets with the Flying W logo and a traditional college stripe down the middle, along with purple tops and white pants, for this week's game.
