OGDEN — If it's ever happened before, it would be a rare occurrence for a football team to boast a senior who wins his league's defensive player of the year honors and then returns to play the next season.
That's what Weber State gets with Conner Mortensen, the captain who led WSU's defense and totaled 52 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, an interception and one sack in the short spring season, and who returns because of the eligibility the NCAA afforded players because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Having a guy like that with the opportunity to come back and lead is something you don’t get, ever. So we need to take advantage of his time," inside linebackers coach Matty Ah You said.
Mortensen is as highly regarded as a player could be in a program, having worked from a walk-on who was maybe a step behind, physically, to one of the most impactful players in the conference with the intangibles to go with it.
And it's not just Mortensen, but Sherwin Lavaka and BJ Taufalele — who join Mortensen as the core rotation at middle and weak-side linebacker, the latter of which WSU calls "rover" — also return for a second senior season.
"Any time you have veteran guys who have played a lot of games and can be around the young guys ... and they’re around to help that culture, it just makes it a lot easier," Ah You said.
Lavaka, who transferred from Snow College and will now wear No. 13 this season, got his first major run in the spring and took advantage, totaling 26 tackles and two sacks. He moved to the middle from the rover spot after senior Noah Vaea hurt his arm. Vaea, who Ah You called a "hammer" and someone he will miss, chose not to return this fall.
"Sherwin brings a speed and strength to our defense that not a lot of players can bring. He’s one of the strongest on our team and is also one of the fastest, so anytime you can have a backer like that, it’s going to help your defense," Ah You said.
Taufalele has played in all 21 of WSU's games since his junior year and is a versatile linebacker who can play middle or rover. Ah You complimented Taufalele's knowledge of the scheme and said he's a player who can step in at either spot at any time in the game and make an impact.
Behind Mortensen, Ah You said former safety Spencer Niutupuivaha is coming into form. Niutupuivaha played cornerback at Timpview High School and was recruited as a safety, but got to spend the spring learning behind Mortensen as coaches made the move for the 6-foot-1, 200-pound defender.
"When he was a safety, he had to try hard to lose weight and he did a great job but, if you see his frame, he’s big and he’s long. So allowing him to just eat and fill his body, he’s gained like 17 pounds since we moved him to linebacker and he looks like a brick," Ah You said. "He looks good and it allows him to be what he is. Polynesian, man, we eat anything and gain weight. So just allowing that natural body to take over."
For the strong-side linebacker position, Raoul Johnson and Winston Reid share the top spot, coach Grant Duff said.
Duff coaches that LB position along with defensive ends in part because those linebackers are often seen playing on the line of scrimmage (which is why we also somewhat inaccurately listed Johnson among defensive ends last week and partially why Mitchel Maxfield and Nuu Sellesin, listed as linebackers on the roster, are more like defensive ends).
Duff likes the juniors Johnson and Reid, who have both followed the Weber State program of learning behind veterans, playing special teams and in fourth quarters of blowouts, and working in the weight room to meet the moment.
"We’ve got a couple different personnel groups and their skillsets work better for the different groups, so they kind of split time at that spot. There could be a chance that happens again," Duff said. "Both have good physicality, athleticism, run around with tight ends man-to-man. They do a good job with it."
Sophomore Peni Mobley appeared on the depth chart at times in 2019 and played in six games, recording two tackles, but did not play in the spring. He stands to boost the immediate depth at linebacker.
So, too, might junior Simote Lokotui, a 6-foot-2 transfer. Lokotui entered college as a safety, playing in 10 games at Snow College in 2018 and 10 games at Dixie State in 2019. He was with Weber State during the spring 2021 season and may become a name to know once the ball is kicked off, either at linebacker or on special teams.
"As far as the tools and aggressiveness at linebacker, he's nasty. He wants to hit people" Ah You said. "And he's the one who holds us all together, he has that personality. We have a pretty mixed group; Samoans, Tongans, black, white, he brings us all together."
Freshmen Jayden Ah You, Garrett Beck, Jack Kelly, Pete Knudson and Alema Tupuola are those currently getting tutelage behind veterans in the linebackers groups.