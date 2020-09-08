Though Weber State alum Jonah Williams nearly saw his NFL dreams come true last week, he did get the next best thing.
The Big Sky football defensive MVP remained on the roster to the final day of camp with the Los Angeles Rams before being on the final list of cuts handed down Friday. But the Rams announced Saturday that they’d signed Williams, an undrafted free agent, among 15 brought in for the practice squad. He joined fellow Big Sky alum JJ Koski, the receiver from Cal Poly, on the practice squad.
BYU and Northridge High alum Dayan Lake (Ghanwoloku) was also among those cut late in camp with the Rams and was not listed among those brought back for the practice squad.
For the second season, former Weber State offensive lineman Iosua Opeta was signed by the Philadelphia Eagles to their practice squad. He camped with the Eagles as a rookie and was activated for a playoff game after spending the 2019 season as a practice player.
Defensive back Taron Johnson, who played his senior season at Weber State in 2017, returns to the Buffalo Bills for his third year as the only WSU alum to make a 53-man roster. The 2018 fourth-round draft pick played in 12 games last season, starting seven, and totaled 50 tackles.