OGDEN — It had been more than six months since Weber State’s football team lined up 11-on-11 on a football field, and the Wildcats were happy to see that streak end Monday.
“Today was awesome,” head coach Jay Hill said.
Weber State opened camp Monday at Stewart Stadium to begin preparations for the 2020 season, which will be played in the spring of 2021 after delays and complications due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The pandemic wiped out normal spring camp in March after two practice sessions and eventually resulted in the postponement of the 2020 season. For the vast majority of FCS programs not playing this fall, Monday was the first day teams could begin what the NCAA termed “fall ball,” essentially redoing the allowable spring camp practice calendar.
As far as what’s allowed and what Hill plans to accomplish in fall ball, it will be much like spring: get your young guys hitting, play 11-on-11 sessions, install playbooks.
“This is full-go practice. We’ve got to get better,” Hill said. “We’ve got to get our quarterbacks up to speed. We’ve got a couple position groups where the depth is much better. This is full-go right now.”
But in other ways, it’s nothing like spring camp, even beyond the turning fall air.
After previous workout periods with the team split into up to four groups and limited on-field, walk-through sessions, fall ball will split the team into two groups. On a day when one group is on the field, the other does weightlifting and meetings.
“We’re behind where we’d normally be at this point, because normally, when you end a season in December, you’ve got three months before you’re playing again in spring ball. Now it’s been six months — and we haven’t put on pads since last December,” Hill said. “So we’re a little further behind than a normal start.”
Junior transfer Randall Johnson joins a quarterback room full of career backups and sometimes-starters in a key position battle on a roster that otherwise returns oodles of experience. WSU was voted preseason No. 4 in the STATS FCS poll after reaching the semifinals for the first time in 2019.
“The other thing right now is, for the first time in a while, we don’t have a veteran quarterback who’s taken a lot of college reps. So there’s going to be some things we’re fighting through for the next couple weeks, but I think we’ll become a much better team over the next 10 days or so,” Hill said.
Otherwise, Monday brought some sense of normalcy for players after months away from a regular practice routine, handling odd school and workout schedules, and trying to steer clear of the coronavirus.
REPLACING AFEAKIHill will make the third change to the coaching staff this offseason after six-year defensive line coach Kite Afeaki stepped away from the team in late August.
“I’m not necessarily moving extremely fast. I want to get the right guy. Others are in different situations, I’m not necessarily rushing that right now,” Hill said. “It might be another couple weeks before I make that decision. Or it might be next week, I don’t know. But I’m not rushing that.”
Matt Hammer returns to his old post as offensive coordinator and Matt Ah You was hired to Hammer’s linebacker spot. Now, Hill must replace Afeaki.
Afeaki was with Hill since the start of his tenure and helped coach up a nationally elite defense.
“Kite is a great guy and was a very successful coach for us. He did a nice job getting the mindset of those guys in the right spot,” Hill said. “He was huge for the development of our team.”