OGDEN — Watching cornerbacks Marque Collins and Eddie Heckard play for Weber State football, it's hard to believe each is playing for the only Division I school to offer them scholarships.
Collins and Heckard, both sophomores, have pinned down starting spots on the edges of WSU's defense and are part of a young but improving defense.
Each one snagged an interception in last week's win over Southern Utah, part of four on the night for the Wildcats — safety Brody Burke and linebacker BJ Taufalele also grabbed picks off the arm of quarterback Chris Helbig.
Both said that kind of performance is a big deal for the secondary, in particular, that plays no seniors. The unit usually features the two sophomore corners, junior Dave Jones and freshman Maxwell Anderson at corner, and the sophomore Burke and junior Preston Smith at safety.
"With how young our defense is, I feel like games like that and the plays we made are only going to build up our confidence and it’s going to be really dangerous once everybody’s on the same page and everybody has that confidence," Collins said. "It was big for us moving forward."
Collins was Weber State's only early signee in the 2018 class and coaches are high on his potential.
"Marque Collins would’ve been a pretty highly recruited kid but we got him on the early signing day," WSU head coach Jay Hill said. "He was overlooked a little bit because he was playing more wide receiver. But he’s one of those guys you see on film and you’re like, 'oh yeah, this guy’s going to be a great player.'"
Collins said WSU was the only school "who really trusted my skill," he said.
"I trusted everything coach Hill said. I haven’t told them, but I appreciate everything him and (coach Quinton Ganther) did to get me here and I just try to make the best of it every day," he said. "That offer … with a team like this and at atmosphere like this, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else."
His SUU interception was the second of his career. His first came in the fifth game last season when he got a start with some members of a senior-laden secondary banged up. He picked off Northern Arizona's Daniel Bridge-Gadd in the end zone after reading a throw near the sideline and had nothing but green field ahead of him.
Then the whistle blew. Nobody knew why. Refs ruled it an inadvertent whistle and, while WSU kept the ball, the probable points Collins had ahead of him — in what became a wild 28-24 loss in a game with 11 turnovers — were a big deal.
"I was definitely going to score on that," Collins said.
Heckard's interception was the final pick of the night against Southern Utah. Receiver Landon Measom ran a vertical route and the ball from Helbig found the two just as Heckard turned his head to see it arrive.
"When Marque caught a pick, I knew I had to get one," he said.
So, Heckard simply took it away. The player, at 5-foot-10, who teammates and coaches say is one of the strongest on the team, had enough of his forearm wedged in the middle of Measom's attempted catch to keep the receiver from completing the reception.
"So once I felt that, I stuck my other arm in and just ripped it out," he said.
It was Heckard's first career interception in nine games after he tore his ACL during the third game of 2018.
"All offseason, I was grinding to get back for this moment this season," Heckard said.
He, too, only had one Division I offer. His head coach at Desert Pines High School in Las Vegas got some film in front of Hill and Heckard eventually spoke with Hill on the phone.
He had heard good things about Hill, but Hill heard even more good things about Heckard.
"When you went to his high school, the only thing you ever heard about that kid was how great he was, how much adversity he’d overcome in life, and he was still a fabulous person and had his head on his shoulders the right way," Hill said. "He gets good grades, he does things right."
For his future, Heckard had to play at Weber State.
"It was a blessing because where I come from, paying for college isn’t something you can afford. I had to take it," he said. "It was a great moment when I got the offer."
Collins has totaled 15 tackles and five pass breakups, all against ranked Northern Iowa, in addition to his interception this season. Heckard, playing boundary corner, has 29 tackles with 2.5 for loss, along with four pass breakups and his interception.
"Those two, they’re young. They’re both sophomores. They can be elite corners in this league, for sure," said Hill, a cornerback at Utah in his playing days. "They’ve proven that they’ve bought into the techniques and what we’re coaching. I expect to see those guys get better and better."