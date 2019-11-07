OGDEN — A 24-yard touchdown run by Josh Davis had basically sealed the game last week at top-10 Sacramento State, putting Weber State up 36-10 with 6:30 left in the contest.
After the Hornets punched in a quick touchdown drive, they attempted an onside kick that Justin Malone recovered for the Wildcats.
At 36-17, Sacramento State still needed three touchdowns so the game was all but over. Weber State removed any doubt as the Hornets never saw the ball again, learning perhaps what it means to get “Mossed” in FCS football.
Hall of Famer Randy Moss leads ESPN’s “Sunday NFL Countdown” segment “You Got Mossed!” which highlights receivers who win jump balls and make tough catches. But if Weber State is involved, it might mean you’re getting run over by a rushing attack.
“Coach (Jay) Hill always harps on being able to run the ball when everyone in the stands knows you’re going to run it,” fullback Clay Moss said.
The Wildcats lined up in the I-formation Saturday and — seven straight times — Jake Constantine turned and handed the ball to freshman Kris Jackson. Jackson followed Moss on each rush and picked up two first downs. When he converted a fourth-and-1 at the Sac State 34, it allowed WSU to kneel out the win.
WSU drained the final 5:28 off the clock.
“When we get the chance to do that at the end of a game, it’s super satisfying,” Moss said.
Moss backed up Brady May last year and has found an increasing role as this season has progressed and the offense has evolved.
“Every package Clay is in I love, just because Clay is super physical,” Jackson said. “He kind of paves the way and gets things going for us. He understands the offense like a running back. It’s easy running behind him because he’s hardly ever wrong. I love playing with Clay.”
Moss came to Weber State in 2017 as a running back from Jordan High School in Sandy after serving a mission to Colombia for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
He picked up occasional carries while playing both halfback and fullback but was buried on the depth chart behind the likes of Treshawn Garrett, Kevin Smith and Josh Davis.
“I just started embracing the role at fullback because I wasn’t as fast as Josh or Kevin Smith, and I was a lot bigger than them,” Moss said.
His presence works. In five Big Sky games, Weber State has averaged 244 rushing yards per contest, and even the mere presence of a fullback in the Big Sky is notable.
“We just found our identity as an offense, which is to be more physical up front and run the ball on everyone,” Moss said. “Not taking away anything from the teams we’ve been playing because they’ve been physical, but that’s just our identity is being more physical than other teams.”
He was there helping Davis to a historic 328 rushing yards against Northern Arizona in a game in which the Wildcats rushed for 439 yards. Hill called Moss “one of our best players.”
“I like to hit people. It’s kind of an unselfish position, and I enjoy seeing the success that my blocking brings to Josh and Kris and Kevin, and it kind of starts the physicality of our offense,” Moss said.
Moss signed with Weber State in 2014 after the Wildcats went 2-10 and WSU let head coach Jody Sears go, committing to play for a first-time head coach in Hill.
After serving his mission, he suited up in 2017 and has played in 31 games. Weber State is 27-4 against FCS teams since Moss joined the roster.
“Growing up in Utah, you didn’t really hear much about Weber State football,” Moss said. “Now that we have been putting ourselves on the map, it’s been kind of cool and surreal to have people ask about Weber and know that we’re a good football team.
“I couldn’t have asked for a better experience.”