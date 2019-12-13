As we knew would happen you’ve reached your monthly limit.
OGDEN — Mother Nature rolled changes through Stewart Stadium on Friday night, starting with light snow, then heavy snow, then a rain mixed with swirling fog.
Weber State football rolled with those changes out of the halftime locker room, erasing a 7-3 deficit with a strong touchdown drive and later sealed a historic victory when Ja'Kobe Harris blocked a punt and recovered it in the end zone for a touchdown — lifting the Wildcats to a 17-10 win over Montana and advancing Weber State to the national semifinals for the first time in school history.
Adam Rodriguez helped an energetic defensive effort by recording four sacks, tying a school record for sacks in one game.
Weber State intercepted Montana State quarterback Dalton Sneed five times in the win.
This story will be updated with a full game report, quotes and photos as soon as they are available.