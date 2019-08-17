OGDEN — Weber State football held its final scrimmage of fall camp Saturday seeking answers about its roster. Slowly, the Wildcats are finding those answers as the team enters the final week of camp.
Jay Hill called it a weird scrimmage. "A lot of give and take. There were times the offense looked good and times they didn’t, and times the defense looked good and times they didn’t," he said.
"I still go back to what we’ve said a lot. Our veteran guys usually, when they’re in, look pretty sharp. We’ve got a long ways to go with some of the twos."
Some of those answers are coming for the defensive secondary and for receivers.
In the receivers group, junior David Ames, sophomore Ty MacPherson and freshman Haze Hadley got lots of work during the scrimmage. Offensive coordinator Dave Schramm said it's not that players like Rashid Shaheed and Devon Cooley don't need to stay sharp. Rather, the team knows what they'll get from them and that they can be trusted, so scrimmage work goes to the next group to give them chances to make plays.
"It’s a good group. They’re hard-working guys," Schramm said. "It’s a learning process for a lot of them. I was just talking to Ty MacPherson just now. We’ve got to get more consistent with all of them. When you run a route, it’s got to be run the right way every time so the quarterback can count on you.
"But they work awfully hard and want to be good, so I know this: with those two attributes, they’ll be good. We’ve just got to get them more reps so they can get more experience."
Other players looking to land on the depth chart made plays during the scrimmage. Junior running back Daniel Wright Jr. dashed for what looked like a 67-yard touchdown — it was unclear if the next play starting from midfield was because referees issued a whistle tackle or if the offense simply wanted to continue working on the series.
In two-minute work, sophomore Kaden Jenks connected with freshman tight end Dallin Jamison for a 49-yard touchdown.
"I saw Daniel Wright have a couple nice runs today," Hill said. "The starting offensive line, in my opinion, looks really good right now. We’ve got to get the backups looking better. Dallin Jamison made a huge play at the end. That’s big, we’ve got to get some of those young tight ends stepping up."
Hill said the offense understandably struggles more with his defensive line starters in.
"When the offense is struggling, we’ve got Adam Rodriguez and Jonah (Williams) and Jared Schiess and those guys in there. That’s a dang good front," Hill said. "So when the offense is struggling, it’s usually because those guys are in there. That’s something we’ve got to get better at because we’re going to face good defensive lines this year. We’ve got to make sure we can have success when big-time guys are in there."
Junior quarterback Jake Constantine connected with junior receiver Rashid Shaheed for 39 yards to convert a fourth down during two-minute work of first-team offense against first-team defense — setting up Trey Tuttle for a 25-yard field goal as time expired.
Defensively, Hill again watched the cornerbacks intently to see what players are staking their claim to playing time.
"I think David Jones did some good things today, and so did Maxwell Anderson. So it was good to see those guys step up and play," Hill said.
WSU takes a mild camp respite early next week with what has become an annual trip to Heber City for a few days of practice. Then, come Aug. 26, game week arrives ahead of the Aug. 31 opener at San Diego State.