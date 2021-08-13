OGDEN — Football folks will often tell you that successful football teams are built in the trenches.
While Weber State has boasted talent and depth at defensive line during its surge to become a perennial top-10 team, coaches say it's just as much the leadership coming from that group that anchors the Wildcats.
Defensive tackles coach Bojay Filimoeatu joined WSU on a compressed calendar, turning from Utah State's fall 2020 season, after which the head coach was dismissed, to joining Weber State and jumping into a preseason camp and spring season. He was announced as a new coach 17 days before the season began.
He immediately saw how the tackles — specifically senior Jared Schiess, junior Kalisi Moli and junior Sione Lapuaho — helped set the tone and support WSU's team culture.
"Just having a such a big role as leaders on the team and making sure people are doing right," Filimoeatu explained. "You can try to be a leader but do people respect you as a leader? Those guys, they walk the walk and that’s a big part of this winning culture. Everything they do on the field, off the field, it reflects who they are and everybody respects it. Having those guys, it makes the defensive side better and the whole team better."
Moli was banged up in the spring season but rejoins Schiess, Lapuaho and Jayden Palauni as the team's main, starting tackle rotation. That group totaled 6.5 tackles for loss during the short spring season.
Moli is tough and Lapuaho is a "work horse," Filimoeatu says, but Schiess is still the standout.
"He’s a guy you make for the defensive line on Madden. He’s special in ways I couldn’t even explain to you," he said. "I never have to make sure he’s doing things right, he just does it."
Filimoeatu said it's a special opportunity for young defensive tackles and ends to see how a player like Schiess goes about his business, something he says coaches can't really teach but that best comes from other players.
Look no further than junior defensive end McKade Mitton for that. Playing behind All-American Jonah Williams, Mitton still racked up 6.5 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks and 20 tackles in 13 games of the 2019 season. He's played tons of snaps over 26 games at WSU but missed all of the spring 2020 season due to injury.
He's back and ready to go, which should boost a WSU defense that took slight steps backward in things like yards per carry allowed and total yards allowed.
"He’s impactful. Some of his best intangibles are things you don’t necessarily see on the field," defensive ends coach Grant Duff said of Mitton. "His intelligence, his maturity, he’s just a well-grounded guy who gets along with others. A lot of that comes in in the meeting room and helping with the young guys. That’s invaluable as a coach to have that.
"He saw behind Jonah what it looks like to be an all-conference, All-American guy and he has those aspirations. And I think he has that kind of ability. He’s got to go out and do it this fall, but I’m excited to finally let him loose and let him eat."
Junior end George Tarlas did appear in all six spring games but was set back by injuries as well. He's looking to reprise his 2019 season that, in a backup role, saw him rack up nine sacks and pick off two passes — as he's athletic enough to be used in drop coverage like a linebacker from his end spot.
The entire defensive line has the advantage entering the fall 2021 season of getting starters back from injury while also having got others meaningful playing time in the spring.
On the end, that's players like sophomore Okiki Olorunfunmi, freshman Logan Lutui and freshman Mitchel Maxfield got their feet wet and contributed to wins. Olorunfunmi picked up a sack and a late-game, drive-ending pass break up at Southern Utah.
And, junior Raoul Johnson has bided his time growing in the program, registering 10 tackles and 1.5 sacks from his end spot in the spring. He looks the part and should see another jump in production.
Filimoeatu spoke highly of Doug Schiess, who should find opportunities at tackle, and Duff complimented the progress of young ends in Jordan Strate, Easton Payne and Nuu Sellesin.
In all, coaches expect the defensive line to be its usual talented, impactful unit.
"We’re deep, it’s exciting, and I think they’re all playmakers. They’re all guys who will affect a game in the positive," Duff said. "But not uniformity; they’re all different in their own regard. But as a coach, that’s kind of exciting. You can play off their strengths, you get to play the mad scientist to mix and match them all together. So it’s a fun group to have."