Holding its highest ranking in program history last week, No. 2 Weber State football entered the locker room at halftime trailing then-No. 23 UC Davis 10-0.
The Wildcats had but barely 50 yards of offense and were battling a mobile, dual-threat signal caller that could pose problems if the offense couldn't get the ball moving.
"A lot of times, you don’t get to be great until you’ve faced a little fire so that was, in a way, exciting," WSU head coach Jay Hill said this week, another bye week after the Wildcats began the season 2-0.
After a stellar debut that earned conference offensive player of the week honors two weeks prior, freshman quarterback Bronson Barron started Game 2 throwing 2 of 9 for negative-1 yard. That, and an ineffective run game, spiraled onto each other. It looked bleak.
"I was excited to see how Bronson would handle a slow start like he had. To watch him just battle through that and mature was big," Hill said.
Barron opened the third quarter with a sorely needed drive, throwing 5 of 6 for 40 yards and, as importantly, rushing five times for 26 yards. A 15-play, 75-yard drive ended when Dontae McMillan punched in a touchdown from 2 yards out, Haze Hadley threw a two-point-conversion pass to Logan Snyder, and it was quickly 10-8.
The tenor of the game instantly changed and it spurred the Wildcats to an 18-13 win.
"I was worried about how we would handle the adversity that happens when things don’t go your way," Hill said. "I thought we were outstanding with that. We didn’t freak out, we didn’t get out of whack when we were all of a sudden down 10-0 at halftime. They just went about their business and played well in the second half."
It extended WSU's home win streak to nine and made the Wildcats the only unbeaten team left in the Big Sky through three weeks.
Hill said he liked seeing his running back depth continue to develop behind Josh Davis, with Kevin Smith Jr. and Kris Jackson unavailable. McMillan gave continued contributions and Daniel Wright Jr. muscled in a 10-yard TD rush.
Defensively, too, Maxwell Anderson returned from injury and started at cornerback, totaling seven tackles and two pass breakups. That helped absorb a missing Marque Collins, out with a knee problem.
Usual middle linebacker Noah Vaea was hurt, and BJ Taufalele had to sit the first half after a targeting ejection in the second half of the opener at Idaho State. So Sherwin Lavaka moved to middle backer and Winston Reid filled in for the first half.
And still, WSU held UC Davis to 13 points and forced two turnovers.
"That’s huge right now," Hill said. "When we get all these guys back, this defense will get even stronger."
WSU next takes the field March 27, hosting Northern Arizona (1-1) for another 1 p.m. kickoff.
BYE WEEK APPROACH
After a slow start following an off-week between the Idaho State and UC Davis games, Hill says WSU will change its schedule a little.
"We’ll handle next week’s practice just a hair different. Last week, we were a little front-end loaded on Monday, Tuesday," Hill said. "We’ll try to get a bunch of work done this (off) week and handle next week exactly like a normal game week."
INJURY REPORT
Vaea suffered a broken bone in his arm against Idaho State and his long-term status is yet to be determined.
"That was one of those breaks in his arm that he could be back with a cast in a couple weeks and maybe even for NAU. We just don’t know until he sees the doctor again, which is coming up in the next couple of days," Hill said.
Collins' knee ailment is "day to day," Hill said, adding he hopes the off-week means he's ready to go for NAU.