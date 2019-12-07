OGDEN — Weber State football looked like it was in trouble.
The halftime deficit was only 17-12 but No. 15 Kennesaw State had the No. 3 seed Wildcats on their heels with its option attack, seeming to find a new wrinkle every drive to throw at the defense.
Damage from the Owls in the first half: 216 rushing yards, 6 of 8 on third down and one drive that went 18 plays for 92 yards and took almost 10 minutes off the clock.
But three plays into the second half, one option pitch from Jonathan Murphy to Bronson Rechsteiner misfired and the ball got away, rolling toward the Weber sideline. Rechsteiner couldn't corral it on the turf, WSU defensive end Adam Rodriguez grabbed the ball and kept his balance while staying in bounds, then ran 24 yards for a scoop-and-score touchdown.
It was the spark Weber State needed, going on to defeat Kennesaw State 26-20 in the second round of the FCS Playoffs played Saturday afternoon at Stewart Stadium.
"Fun game. Kennesaw is one heck of a team, you can see why they've won all the games they've won in the last three years," WSU head coach Jay Hill said. "They're tougher than nails, they're hard to stop. We knew it was going to be that way.
"It makes us tougher, I think. We're battle-tested, which is good."
Following the defensive touchdown, Weber State's defense forced the second of three straight three-and-outs. Jake Constantine and David Ames then connected for a swing pass with plenty of yards after the catch, a gain of 37 yards. Devon Cooley batted a pass around to himself and grabbed it for 11 yards, eventually setting up a 2-yard touchdown run from Josh Davis.
That gave Weber State all the points it would need, going up 26-17 with 7:57 left in the third quarter.
The Wildcats used dogged defense to hold Kennesaw State to 69 rushing yards and 1 of 10 on third down in the second half. That really came into focus after a low punt snap resulted in Doug Lloyd putting his knee on the turf to secure it before punting it away, resulting in a negative rush and a turnover on downs.
With a 41-yard field, KSU converted a fourth-and-1 to the WSU 26. BJ Taufalele recorded a first-down sack on Owls quarterback Jonathan Murphy, helping set up a series that ended with a completed fourth-down pass that was short of a first down.
Kennesaw State made it interesting midway through the fourth quarter when Murphy used his legs to pick up his team's only third-down conversion of the half, which was shortly followed by a targeting foul against WSU defensive end Kawika Tupuola. That resulted in his ejection, which means he'll be suspended for the first half next week.
That drive eventually reached the Weber 24 but stalled. Nathan Robertson booted a 37-yard field goal to make it 26-20 with 8:31 left in the game.
KSU's next drive approached midfield before ending. Jared Schiess recorded a sack during that possession, one of four in the game for Weber State. The Owls had allowed only five sacks all season before Saturday.
Linebacker Conner Mortensen ended that drive with two spectacular defensive plays, snuffing out a jet sweep for a short gain and pushing a third-down rusher out of bounds to force a punt.
Mortensen, a junior, plays more of a hybrid safety role against option teams. On Kennesaw's final possession of the game with 2:36 left, Mortensen recorded a tackle-for-loss to start the series. He finished with 15 tackles.
On fourth down, Rodriguez sacked Murphy one last time with 1:45 remaining. Weber State then kneeled out the game at the KSU 9-yard line.
The teams traded field goals for a 3-3 stalemate after one frame.
That gave way to a flurry of second-quarter action. Murphy, a third-string sophomore QB who took over last week due to injury, fought and spun his way into the end zone for an 8-yard touchdown and a 10-3 lead to end the aforementioned 18-play, 10-minute marathon possession.
Weber State's passing attack answered on its next chance. Constantine hit Cooley on a 28-yard deep slant and Ames for 20 yards on a deep out in a soft spot of KSU's zone secondary.
That set up a 21-yard Constantine touchdown toss to Cooley coming across the end zone. WSU missed a trick-play, two-point try and trailed 10-9.
Constantine finished 19 of 31 for 234 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Cooley caught seven balls for 114 yards and Ames hauled in six passes for 105 yards.
It was the first time since 2016 that WSU had two receivers eclipse 100 yards. It was also the sixth straight game the Wildcats had a 100-yard receiver after totaling five such games in the 2017 and 2018 seasons combined.
Kennesaw answered with a 10-play drive that ended in Murphy's first career pass completion, a 10-yard touchdown strike on an option play-action to TJ Reed, giving the Owls a 17-9 lead.
Weber's ensuing 10-play drive ended in a 45-yard field goal from Trey Tuttle for the 17-12 halftime tally.
"Second-half adjustments I thought were huge and really, more than anything, was just the players had one half to see it, went in and just caught their breath, and came out and played phenomenally in the second half," Hill said.
Davis rushed 11 times for 36 yards and the score. Defensively, Rodriguez totaled nine tackles, including two for loss. Noah Vaea also had nine tackles and Preston Smith totaled eight.
The decision sets up a quarterfinal rematch with No. 6 seed Montana, who beat Southeastern Louisiana 73-28 in its second-round game. That game will be at Stewart Stadium, with day and time to be determined later tonight.
EXTRA TALK
Players from both sides got in extra words after plays, making it particularly chippy throughout.
"Yeah, there's trash talk and that's all it was, "Mortensen said. "After the game, it's respect on both sides because they were tough. They were a dang good team, being competitive, getting after each other. At the end, it was all respect to them."
Conference officials from both sides were also investigating a reported incident where, when several Kennesaw players approached the WSU student section in the fourth quarter, one was seen reaching into the stands. A review of video was reported to show the player hitting a bag of popcorn in a student's hand.
KSU head coach Brian Bohannon expressed his disapproval and said he'd learn more about the incident and take appropriate action, saying he didn't see when it developed.