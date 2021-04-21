As a 6-foot-0 linebacker, Conner Mortensen doesn't particularly stand out physically — though, make no mistake, he's worked hard to maximize his stature.
But when the ball is snapped, there's no missing where Weber State's senior linebacker is.
After a standout spring season, Mortensen was named the Big Sky Conference's defensive player of the year Wednesday, one of 13 Wildcats to receive conference honors.
In five games, the former walk-on totaled 44 tackles, including 9.5 for loss, the latter of which was second-most in the league. He added an interception and a sack to his stats to help lead a defense that held opponents to 17.6 points per game in the regular season, with most teams falling a couple touchdowns short of their usual average.
"Conner’s a phenomenal player. I’m so excited for that kid and everything he’s accomplished this year. He’s played lights out," WSU head coach Jay Hill said. "He’s a leader and he came here as a walk-on, that’s what I love most about him. He is a self-made, hard-working, tough guy that just plays the game the right way. Everybody knows it."
Mortensen, speaking to the media Tuesday before the honor was announced, said he came to Weber State after being connected to a coach by a missionary friend as he served in the Dominican Republic. He originally planned to walk on at Southern Utah and never thought he'd be the kind of impact player he is today.
"I always hoped to be in a position where I could contribute to the team. Did I think it would be to this magnitude? Not really," he said. "I always tried to work as hard as I could and I guess that is the result, often times ... I’m super, super blessed to say the least."
He went from walk-on and special teams contributor to a key part of the defense. Even before becoming a starter in 2019, Mortensen was called on to anchor Hill's unique defensive look the Wildcats use against teams who run the triple option.
He admitted there were times early in the journey he felt like giving up football but friends, family and coaches spurred him on.
"I hate admitting it, but there were definitely times where I felt like hopeless. I felt like maybe my time was better spent in other things, that I probably wasn’t going to get a shot. I struggled believing in myself and believing that I could get to where I am now," Mortensen said. "Luckily I had friends and family members and coaches who gave me confidence and helped me to realize that me playing, contributing at this level, was a reality.
"Hard work does pay off, and definitely more credit to coaches and friends and family who kept me in it."
Mortensen and the Wildcats (5-0) are preparing to host Southern Illinois in the first round of the playoffs at 2 p.m. Saturday. Starting with his redshirt season in 2016, he's been part of each of the last five playoff teams and says there's definitely something different during game week.
"As a player and as a team, I feel like you kind of come out to practice and you ratchet it up a little bit more. You feel like you’ve got to go a little bit harder. I’d call it just a heightened sense of preparation and working hard," he said. "(Tuesday) felt way more competitive but it also felt more enjoyable. Guys were laughing and having fun more than I’ve seen all year, so I think it all dials up."
13 WILDCATS HONORED
Mortensen led a pack of 13 'Cats to earn conference honors.
Running back Dontae McMillan was named co-freshman of the year, sharing the honor with UC Davis defensive lineman Chubba Maae.
Despite WSU's deep running back group, McMillan was a difference-maker, totaling 308 yards and five touchdowns in 49 carries over five games. Most notably, he rushed 13 times for 138 yards and a score in just more than a quarter in a win at Southern Utah.
Nine WSU players were named to the All-Big Sky First Team. They are: sophomore offensive lineman Noah Atagi, junior running back Josh Davis, sophomore defensive back Eddie Heckard, senior linebacker Conner Mortensen, senior defensive tackle Jared Schiess, senior returner Rashid Shaheed, senior safety Preston Smith, senior offensive lineman Ty Whitworth, and junior safety Desmond Williams.
On the second team: senior defensive tackle Sione Lapuaho, senior linebacker Sherwin Lavaka, freshman running back Dontae McMillan, junior defensive end George Tarlas.
Jay Hill was named the Region 5 Coach of the Year by the American Football Coaches Association for the second straight year.