OGDEN — Leading 16-7 at halftime at UC Davis, Weber State football had left several opportunities to blow the game open on Oct. 26.
The lack of a larger lead could've discouraged and derailed the Wildcats at halftime — even more so when the UC Davis offense finally made some headway and cut the score to 19-14 midway through the third quarter.
But Weber State stuck to the plan, especially quarterback Jake Constantine and the receivers group.
"There’s a selfless mindset the group has. They don’t care who catches the ball, they care about the win. I think that has a lot to do with the culture here at Weber State and what Jay (Hill) has done here," receivers coach Jared Ursua said. "Ty MacPherson gets in there and does a phenomenal job of digging people out with his blocks. So does David Ames.
"They may not see a target for 25 reps but it doesn’t change their attitude one bit."
Nobody embodied that more than sophomore receiver Devon Cooley. To that point when UC Davis cut the score to 19-14, Cooley had zero receptions.
WSU answered the slim margin with its best offensive drive. Constantine threw two passes during the possession, both completed to Cooley for 22 and 14 yards. That set up an eventual Kevin Smith 5-yard touchdown run and a 26-14 lead.
Cooley then caught balls of 13, 10 and 7 yards on a fourth-quarter drive that extended WSU's lead to 29-14.
"When you watch the game, you see the types of routes he’s catching. He’s not catching the same route, he’s catching a variety of routes," Ursua said. "A lot of that has to do with his commitment, spending a little extra time with the quarterbacks and building that timing necessary to execute."
Then came the icing on the cake. After WSU forced a quick UC Davis punt, another Weber drive was at risk of stalling, this one at the UC Davis 38.
On third-and-10, Constantine hit Cooley at the sideline for 12 yards and a first down.
On the next play, he ran a big, swooping corner route as Kris Jackson helped set Constantine up with a flea-flicker. Cooley got behind the secondary and hauled in a 26-yard touchdown pass.
The score was 36-14 with 3:44 left. Game over.
Constantine threw 10 of 13 for 128 yards in the second half and Cooley had seven catches for 104 yards, all in the second half.
"Jake was throwing great balls with accuracy, and I was able to get them and come down with them," Cooley said. "It feels great knowing your team depends on you, and I’ll come through every time."
That brought him to four career touchdowns. Cooley went all of last season without a receiving touchdown until hauling in one each in WSU's two playoff games. The UC Davis win was his first career 100-yard receiving game.
It's something that's been building for the young receiver.
"My mindset starts in practice that I have to work harder than anybody else to do what I do in games," Cooley said. "In practice, me and Jake just connect and once the game comes around, I’m ready, I’m prepared and I feel confident about the day ahead of me."
Whether it's an out-route at the sideline, a corner route for a score or, especially crucial in many drives this season, a post route that leaves him open to take a hit, Cooley is usually up for the challenge.
"A lot of it has to do with the fact that he has a good foundation," Ursua said. "He catches the ball with his hands. He has a lot of catch courage, he’s not afraid to catch the ball and get hit. We ran one concept where he’s in the middle of the field, he’s vulnerable, there’s a lot of defenders, he goes up in the middle of all that and makes a big-time play.
"It’s his mindset. Cooley’s a dog."
No. 3 Weber State continues Big Sky Conference play with a road trip to No. 6 Sacramento State. That game is scheduled to kick off at 7 p.m. MDT Saturday.