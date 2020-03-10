OGDEN — Weber State football has hired former BYU linebacker Matt Ah You as inside linebackers coach, head coach Jay Hill said, completing his staff for the 2020 season.
Two-year offensive coordinator Dave Schramm was hired away by Utah State to coach running backs, precipitating a short run of dominoes falling: inside linebackers coach Matt Hammer took over his previous post as offensive coordinator, then Hill hired Ah You.
"He's done great things at the different stops he's been and he's already doing a good job with those guys," Hill said after the first practice of spring camp Tuesday.
Hill said he's known Ah You since the former recruited the latter to play at the University of Utah before Ah You chose to play at BYU.
Ah You appeared in 25 games at BYU, totaling 67 tackles through his junior season in 2008. After a season-ending injury in 2009, he ultimately spent his senior season at Utah State in 2010.
After three years as a police officer in Los Angeles County, near his hometown of Rancho Cucamonga, California, Ah You was a defensive graduate assistant at Utah State in 2016, then a graduate assistant over linebackers at Oregon State in 2017. He spent the 2018-19 seasons as a defensive analyst at BYU.
Ah You's brother, CJ, played six seasons in the NFL and coached at Oklahoma and Vanderbilt before becoming the defensive line coach for the XFL's New York Guardians. Another brother, Jasen, is a player support coordinator for BYU's football team.
Hill is entering his seventh season as head coach for Weber State, with an overall record of 47-29 and conference record of 34-14. Also entering their seventh seasons with Hill are offensive line/associate head coach Brent Myers, defensive line coach Kite Afeaki and running backs coach Quinton Ganther.
Hammer is entering his ninth total season at WSU and second after his return from coaching Weber High from 2013-18.