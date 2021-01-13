With activities underway and preseason camp nearing, Weber State football has completed its coaching staff.
Robert Conley will coach the defensive line, the school announced Wednesday.
Conley takes over a unit previously under the charge of Kite Afeaki, who coached defensive line for all six years since Jay Hill took over WSU's program as head coach and resigned in August 2020.
“I’m so excited for this opportunity to be a part of this coaching staff,” Conley said in a statement. “Coach Hill is someone I’ve always admired and I’m thrilled to be a part of the winning tradition and overall positive culture that has been established at Weber State.”
Conley played offensive line at Utah from 2005-08 and was a four-year starter at right guard. He comes to Weber State after two years as offensive coordinator and offensive line coach at Port Arthur Memorial High School in Texas.
After his graduation from Utah with a degree in economics, he worked as a graduate assistant at Utah State for one season and at Utah for three, helping Kalani Sitake coach linebackers in 2014 while finishing a master's degree in sports management.
He coached for two years at Texas-Permian Basin before a season at the University of Houston as an analyst, then spent two years at Port Arthur Memorial.
“Robert is one of the great up-and-coming coaches,” Hill said in a statement. “He was a great player and a leader when he played and has a lot of coaching experience since then. He understands the offensive and defensive line positions very well and knows how to relate to players. I know he will bring a lot of excitement, energy, and passion to our coaching staff.”
Conley, a Texas native, takes over a unit that has been foundational to Weber State's defensive dominance. While All-Americans Adam Rodriguez and Jonah Williams depart, seniors Jayden Palauni and Jared Schiess, and junior Sione Lapuaho, anchor the interior with juniors George Tarlas and McKade Mitton returning on the ends.
Conley is the third change to Weber State's coaching staff after the end of the 2019 season.
Matt Hammer returned to his old post of offensive coordinator after coaching linebackers for one season to replace Dave Schramm, who was hired at Utah State to coach running backs. Matty Ah You was then hired to coach linebackers.
Preseason camp for the fall 2020 season, postponed to this spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, begins Jan. 29. Weber State's first game is scheduled for Feb. 27 at Idaho State to begin a six-game conference slate ahead of the FCS Playoffs.