Weber State football in new place ahead of semifinal rematch with James Madison

OGDEN — Weber State football travels to James Madison for an FCS semifinal matchup Saturday in an entirely different place than it did two years ago in the 2017 quarterfinals.
The 11-2 Wildcats reached the quarterfinals that year after a surprisingly dominant season, one that was perhaps worthy of a national seed if not for a non-Division I team on the schedule. Weber State led California for three quarters, blasted UC Davis 41-3, beat ranked Montana by two touchdowns and won 28-20 on the road against No. 11 Eastern Washington.
WSU then opened the playoffs with a 21-19 home win over No. 9 Western Illinois and beat up No. 13 Southern Utah in a 30-13 road win.
All the Wildcats had done the season before was go 7-4 before being blasted 45-14 at No. 9 Chattanooga in the first round of the playoffs. So a sudden surge into the top-10 and a quarterfinal appearance was boosted further by the fact that WSU led No. 1 JMU by a touchdown in both the first and second halves before ultimately falling on a field goal as time expired.
Since that game, WSU has been a top-10 mainstay, with plenty of time in the top five. JMU is, well, still JMU, a top-five mainstay despite losing head coach Mike Houston and hiring first-year head coach Curt Cignetti.
So the two teams arrive at this week's semifinal game on a little more equal footing, although the homestanding Dukes (13-1) are heavy favorites at 16 points — not dissimilar from the 2017 matchup.
"The game’s not played on paper, it’s played on grass. And that’s the best thing about this sport," WSU head coach Jay Hill said.
The season is wearing long for Weber State (11-3) as both teams enter their 15th game, but there's no trouble motivating players with a trip to the national championship game on the line.
"I think we’re excited. It’s a big game, obviously. Not many teams get to play in the final four and we’re there right now," Hill said. "We’ve got a big game against a really good opponent that we are excited about.
"This was a game two years ago that kind of broke our hearts and we’re hoping for a little bit of redemption this game. It’s against a team that’s just as good as the one they had two years ago."
Indeed, James Madison is formidable. The Dukes are second nationally in points per game (42.1) and third defensively in points allowed per game (14.9), including an otherworldly 60.4 rushing yards allowed per game, first nationally.
Weber State's best-of-the-Big-Sky defense will face the Colonial Athletic Association's offensive player of the year in senior quarterback Ben DiNucci, leading the country in completion percentage (70.3%), throwing for 213 yards per game with 25 touchdowns and five interceptions.
JMU's run game averages 250.9 yards per outing, with Percy Agyei-Obese averaging 78.4 yards and Jawon Hamilton adding 60.4 yards per game.
Brandon Polk is JMU's big-play receiver, averaging 16.5 yards per reception with 11 touchdowns. Riley Stapleton, now a senior, is a clutch possession receiver. He hauled in 189 yards on eight catches in that quarterfinal win two seasons ago.
Defensively, Dimitri Holloway is a playmaking linebacker with 111 total tackles. What's more, though, are defensive ends John Daka and Ron'Dell Carter, who have combined for 28 sacks and 51.5 tackles for loss.
"They play you pretty straight up. They think they’ve got better players than you and can just be more physical than you. That’s a challenge, obviously," Hill said. "Their secondary is good enough that they hold up, they can load the box and make you earn it. Bottom line, they’re very talented on both sides of the ball."
The Dukes will have to earn their keep, too, especially after coming off a 17-0 win over a Northern Iowa team that sports a defense most similar to Weber State than anyone else JMU has played.
In fact, the Dukes led only 10-0 for most of the contest before UNI quarterback Will McElvain ran backward to extend a late fourth-down play only to be sacked at the 1, which JMU punched in for an easy touchdown.
"Weber is a really good football team. A little bit like Northern Iowa, in some respects, except they played Northern Iowa and beat them by two touchdowns," Cignetti said Monday on a teleconference call. "It will be a tremendous challenge and we’re going to need to play great defense. We’re going to need to play to offense this week, too, make our field goals and have great special teams.
"They play great defense, they have a lot of takeaways ... they block punts, they fake punts. While their offense doesn’t wow you with numbers, they do their part that enables them to be successful ... it’s a total team plan."
BROADCAST
The game is scheduled to kick off at 4:30 p.m. MST Saturday from Bridgeforth Stadium in Harrisonburg, Virginia. It will air on ESPNU with Chris Cotter and Paul Carcaterra on the call. With a provider login, that game can also be viewed on WatchESPN.com or on the ESPN mobile app.
Weber State will have a radio call on 1430 AM KLO and kloradio.com with Steve Klauke and Jerry Graybeal on the call.
WEATHER
Saturday's weather in Harrisonburg is forecast for a high of 44 degrees but temperatures will drop sharply by kickoff, which comes 1 1/2 hours after sunset in Virginia.
ODDS & PREDICTIONS
Sportsbook 5dimes shows James Madison as a 16-point favorite in the contest. Combined with the low over-under of 47, the odds suggest a JMU win of about 31-16.
Jeff Sagarin's famed rating and prediction model ranks all of Division I, both FBS and FCS. Weber State is ranked 88th and JMU is 50th (out of 256 teams). With JMU playing at home, his formula favors the Dukes by 11.5.
Bill Connelly, a renowned football analyst now working for ESPN, published his statistical predictions on Twitter that favor James Madison by 13.5 points at 78% probability.