Prior to the 2019 season, Weber State head football coach Jay Hill said he had assistants capable of being defensive coordinator but it was a role he was hanging onto for the time being.
“For right now, this is what the players want and what I want. Until I feel like we’re a better team with someone else calling the defense, I’ll keep doing it,” Hill told the Standard-Examiner then.
It appears that time has arrived. After seven overall seasons of calling the defense, including the last four, Hill announced Monday that he was handing those duties to safeties coach Joe Dale and strong-side linebackers/defensive ends coach Grant Duff as co-defensive coordinators.
Additionally, after elements of special teams had been split among Hill and various assistants, Hill named tight ends coach Skyler Ridley as the special teams coordinator.
“I’m really excited for these changes and promotions to our staff,” Hill said in a statement. “Grant and Joe have been here a long time and they understand the defense very well. I have full confidence in our defensive staff so that freed me up to focus on all three phases of the game.
"Skyler is very sharp and he’ll be an aggressive coach that will do a great job on special teams. I love what this does to our staff and these coaches all deserve these promotions.”
Assistant coaches have long called the defense during practices under Hill's scheme.
Dale, Duff and Ridley will continue to coach their position assignments.
Both Dale and Duff are in their fourth seasons as assistant coaches at Weber State, though it's Duff's eighth season in the program. He worked the previous four seasons as director of football operations and is one of two assistants (with offensive line coach Brent Myers) to have been with Hill since the start of his WSU tenure.
The defensive staff also includes defensive tackles coach Bojay Filimoeatu (second season), and middle and weak-side linebackers coach Matty Ah You (second season).
Starting in the spring season, WSU's defense also brought in two former NFL players in Andre Dyson, who returned as cornerbacks coach, and former Southern Utah standout James Cowser as a general defensive assistant.
It's also notable that WSU's coaching roster includes a newly added list of seven quality control assistants (three offense, four defense), which may have impacted Hill's decision to hand over the reins of the defense. Quality control coaches typically study film and help prepare for practices and games but do not directly coach players.