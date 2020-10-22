When the NCAA moved championship events for all fall 2020 sports to spring 2021, which includes its control of FCS football, it approved football teams to play up to eight games prior to a 16-team (instead of 24-team) playoff.
The Missouri Valley Football Conference, home to powerhouse North Dakota State and several perennially ranked teams, announced two days later on Sept. 24 that it would attempt to play the full allotment of eight games over a nine-week period.
News out of the Big Sky Conference was scant until Oct. 15 when Sacramento State, which finished ranked No. 9 nationally last season, announced it was opting out of the spring 2021 football season, citing safety concerns regarding the subsequent turnaround to the regularly scheduled fall 2021 season.
The next day, Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill tweeted that the conference committee and athletic directors were working on a six-game schedule of conference-only play for the remaining 12 participating teams.
Weber State head coach Jay Hill says six games is adequate to balance the two top concerns of safety and budgets.
"I think it’s perfect. It gives you enough games that we can prove what we're all about and (the Big Sky will) get two teams in the playoffs, at least. It gives you an opportunity to get ready for the playoffs, and I don’t think six games is going to interfere that much with the fall of 2021," Hill said.
"The more games you go, the more you run the risk of affecting fall 2021 and that’s a big deal. Nobody wants to affect that year."
Since the NCAA has already granted fall (and now winter) sports athletes an extra year of eligibility regardless of the seasons that are or are not played, players and teams can gear up and make their run, no matter how it looks, and not lose a year of opportunity.
Hill called that "a great ruling" from the NCAA.
"Now that they can play without penalty as far as eligibility, why wouldn’t you play? You can practice or you can play, and guys play sports to play games," he said. "We could play six opponents in the spring, or we have three scrimmages plus four or five other live practices in the spring. You might as well just play games."
Hill said the target start date is Feb. 27 and the model under consideration calls for three weeks of games, an off week, three more weeks of games and another off week prior to the playoffs — with both weeks off providing opportunities to make up games lost to postponement, if needed.
While it's not the kind of season anybody is used to, Weber State will prepare to win.
"We still want to have an opportunity to make a run at a national championship from our conference," Hill said.