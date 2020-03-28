When outgoing senior defensive end Jonah Williams watched the end of Weber State's first spring practice March 10, there's little chance the NFL hopeful knew what would transpire in the next week and the effects it would have on his professional aspirations.
In the next 24 hours, the World Health Organization would classify COVID-19, the disease caused by novel coronavirus, a pandemic, Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the virus and the NBA suspended its season.
The resulting dominoes that fell are plentiful. One such impact came to football players like Williams, who was not invited to the NFL Draft Combine two weeks prior and counts on team pro days, where NFL scouts visit college campuses to view workouts and test draft hopefuls. But soon, the NFL axed all travel from scouts, effectively canceling college pro days around the country.
But this week, Williams and a handful of mostly Utah-based college players did what many players are attempting: completing a private pro-day workout set up by their agent, taking plenty of video to share with scouts to keep the draft process going — especially because the NFL recently announced its annual draft will still take place April 23-25.
Williams' agent, Evan Brennan, detailed the All-American's performance Friday on Twitter after Williams participated in workouts at longtime pro trainer Dave Stroshine's "Stroformance" facility in Pleasant Grove.
Among Williams' numbers: 30 reps on the 225-pound bench press, a laser-timed 40-yard dash of 4.67 seconds, a 35 inch vertical leap, a shuttle of 4.14 seconds, and a broad jump of 9 feet, 7 inches.
According to Brennan, those numbers rank in the following ways when compared to players at the NFL Combine: The best shuttle for any defensive lineman; the best 40-yard dash, vertical leap and broad jump among any defensive lineman over 265 pounds; and the second-best performance on bench press of any defensive end.
Williams' draft prospects are as a dark horse at best, but he should garner high interest as an undrafted free agent. Absent a normal pro day, his private workout performance should help his overall prospects.