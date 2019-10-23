OGDEN — Josh Davis was on the sideline having already claimed a new school record for single-game rushing yards, a number that would eventually stop at 328.
Weber State, leading 44-28, lined up for a fourth-and-3 at the Northern Arizona 27 with six minutes left, simply trying to move the chains and milk the clock. Jake Constantine took the snap under center, turned and handed the ball to Kris Jackson, who followed fullback Clay Moss through a right-tackle hole.
A linebacker met Jackson at the 25 and dropped straight to the ground. Jackson stumbled a bit, but quickly started pumping his legs again and took off up the right hash marks.
Jackson reached the end zone, completing his longest run of the day, scoring his third touchdown and crossing 100 rushing yards for the first time in his college career, finishing with 111. Davis had a historic day for the program, but Jackson's slow-developing arrival crescendoed as well in Saturday's 51-28 win over Northern Arizona.
"I don’t mind being in the shadows behind Josh, I’m just glad we got to perform like we did and pull off a win," Jackson said.
As for Davis, it felt like only a matter of time before he put up a record-breaking performance, at least for those inside the locker room.
"We kind of expect that from Josh just because we know what type of player he is, especially with how Coach Q (Quinton Ganther) is with us in the film room," Jackson said. "He has high expectations for us, we just have to perform like that. Seeing Josh do that, none of us were surprised because we know what he’s capable of. Seeing that was just like another day in the office for Josh."
The two combined to rush for 439 yards, which is third all-time at WSU for team rushing yards in a game.
"Always got to give credit to the O-line, they’re well coached with coach (Brent) Myers," Jackson said. "Our mentality is just to run hard and punish the people across the field from us. That’s what Coach Q has drilled into our heads. That’s what we focused on all week, we practiced real hard, and obviously it translated from practice to the field."
Jackson's career day developed over the last two seasons. He appeared in two games in 2018 before redshirting, looking to work into better game shape. In 2019, behind Davis and Kevin Smith — the latter who sat in Saturday's win over NAU with a toe injury — Jackson, now a redshirt freshman, had filled in on spot duty and in red-zone situations.
His first flash came at Idaho on Oct. 5 when he scampered for a late, important 20-yard touchdown. That gave him 84 yards for the game and his longest career rush to that point.
Jackson had only nine carries in that game. Saturday's 22 represented his first time reaching double-digit carries at Weber State. He took full advantage of the opportunity.
"Out of high school, Kris was one of my favorite guys we’ve recruited since I’ve been here," WSU head coach Jay Hill said. "He’s dynamic, he’s fast, he’s got a great feel of the football game ... since he’s working his way into shape, he’s starting to show exactly who he is."
Jackson's career game came against the only other Division I team to offer him a scholarship. By total rushing yards, he finished sixth in the state of Arizona in 2017 despite missing two games and his team not qualifying for the playoffs. Jackson said he chose Weber State because of the atmosphere and winning culture.
Through his experience, Jackson said he supports the NCAA's new rule that allowed him to redshirt despite appearing in two games last season. Players can appear in up to four games and still use their redshirt allowance.
"It helped a lot. The games slowed down so much this year compared to last year because of those few games I got to play," he said. "Going into film study and stuff also helps you understand things and slows the game down. So from this year to last year, it’s been a tremendous amount of improvement and change in myself."
Jackson has 18% of the team's carries this season but 42% of the team's rushing touchdowns with eight, which is second-most in the Big Sky. That's because, at 5-foot-10 and 235 pounds, he makes the ideal red-zone and goal-line back. That much was evidenced by the blow he absorbed early in his 27-yard TD run against Northern Arizona.
"I love getting down there because that’s when the defense starts to load the box more and I get to use my physicality to my advantage ... it suits me, so I like it a lot," he said.
While Davis repeatedly cashed in from long distance to the tune of four rushing TDs last week, Jackson added three scores.
"He’s physical, he’s tough, he runs hard. People don’t want to tackle him because of how big he is. And he’s only going to get better," Hill said.