STATS, the organization that compiles ballots and gives awards for FCS football, has released its FCS preseason Top 25 and All-America teams.
Weber State was voted No. 4 for the 2020 preseason by voters that include media members, and school and conference representatives, from around the country. Given that all FCS conferences postponed their seasons to the spring due to the coronavirus pandemic, voters were asked project where teams would finish if the season was playing in the fall.
It's the third consecutive season that Weber State has been voted into the preseason Top 10. WSU finished the 2019 season ranked No. 3 nationally.
North Dakota State was unanimously voted No. 1 by the 147 voters. James Madison, Northern Iowa, Weber State and South Dakota State make up the top five.
Montana State (No. 6), Montana (No. 7), Sacramento State (12) and Eastern Washington (18) made for five Big Sky teams ranked in the poll.
WSU was picked by coaches and media to win the Big Sky in preseason conference polling.
In preseason All-America selections, junior running back Josh Davis and senior offensive lineman Ty Whitworth were named to the STATS preseason First Team.
Defensive lineman Jared Schiess and kicker Trey Tuttle were named to the Second Team, and Rashid Shaheed was named a Third Team selection as a punt returner.
The NCAA and conferences like the Big Sky are still working to finalize spring schedule and playoff formats.