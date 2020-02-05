OGDEN — Weber State offensive coordinator Dave Schramm will reunite with another former Utah colleague, leaving WSU to become running backs coach at Utah State, the Aggies announced Wednesday.
Schramm joins head coach Gary Andersen's staff in Logan. The two coached together for three seasons at Utah, a place where WSU head coach Jay Hill also coached with Schramm previously.
Schramm, a college assistant coaching veteran of nearly 30 years, was Weber State's offensive coordinator for the 2018 and 2019 seasons, also coaching receivers in 2018 and quarterbacks in 2019. With a young offense, the Wildcats went 21-7 with two conference titles but WSU's offense was in the bottom half of the Big Sky Conference in most statistical categories.
Hill said he and Andersen worked together cordially to facilitate Schramm's move.
"You work that around his schedule, Utah State's schedule, our schedule ... to get done what (everyone) needed to do," Hill said. "That's part of this job, is guys come and go."
After Steve Clark, Fesi Sitake and Schramm each held the OC position for two seasons under Hill, he now looks to hire his fourth playcaller at Weber State. Hill anticipates hiring Schramm's replacement within the next week or so.
"I've been contacted by 10 or so really good coaches I think would do a great job for us, now I've just got to decipher who that is," Hill said. "I've got three or four guys on my own staff I think would do a phenomenal job, so we're just working through that right now."
Weber State's success is noticed in that process.
"People want to coach here because they see the success our assistant coaches have had, they see the success we've had on the field," Hill said. "There's some pressure, whoever takes the job here. Because, quite frankly, to four-peat now, there's a lot of eyes on us and that's how we want it.
"It should be a good spot to walk into," he said. "I've got great assistants who are here now ... and we've got weapons to get the ball to."